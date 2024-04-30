From Barcelona's La Masia to Benfica's Caixa Futebol Campus, there are some incredible football academies around the world, with many of their graduates climbing the ranks and subsequently emerging in FC 24.

One of the best in England, especially, is Arsenal's Hale End Academy, which has and continues to be home to some of the biggest prospects in football.

Following in the footsteps of Tony Adams, Cesc Fabregas, and Bukayo Saka, to name a few, is Chido Obi-Martin. He recently scored seven goals in one match. The question is, does he feature in FC 24? Let's find out!

Is Chido Obi-Martin in FC 24?

Currently top of the table and chasing their first league title since the 2003/04 season, Arsenal is making the headlines for all the right reasons, as is one of their academy stars, Chido Obi-Martin.

The forward is gaining increasing publicity after scoring seven goals against Norwich City last weekend. He now has 24 goals in his last seven matches.

Viewed as Arsenal's 'next big thing', there is understandably a lot of hype surrounding Martin Obi, however, he is not currently playable in FC 24.

Emirates Stadium

Aged 16, Martin Obi isn't eligible to be added to EA's game just yet, but he will no doubt be introduced in the next title once he turns 17, especially if he maintains his incredible goalscoring form.

Having already scored 10 goals against Liverpool for the Arsenal Under-16s earlier in the season, coaches know they have a very special talent on their hands, and according to The Standard, Martin Obi has joined the same agency as Saka ahead of signing his first professional contract later this year.

A number of European clubs including Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are said to have scouted the Danish striker, but the Gunners are hoping to secure his future with a professional contract when he turns 17 in November.

Would you like to see Chido Obi-Martin in FC 25 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below!

