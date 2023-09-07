EA FC 24: Carlos Tevez Hero Card Rating & Stats Confirmed!

EA FC 24 will be officially released in just a couple of weeks, with fans checking their phones on a daily basis to look up the latest leaks and rumours we have some exciting news to share today!

Not only do we have our first EA FC 24 POTM candidates for the Premier League including ratings and stats for all 6 candidates, but we also have a leak on Carlos Tevez's new Hero card that will be in EA FC 24.

This is the second Tevez card that we have had announced from the Marvel UCL FC 24 Heroes to regular Heroes! Without further ado, let's dive into this amazing card!

Tevez Hero card (88 OVR)

Carlos Tevez is confirmed to be a regular Hero as well as a UEFA Champions League Hero card partnered with Marvel.

This is the first Hero card that we have leaked to be in EA FC 24, although Tevez is 88-rated, -2 from his UCL card he looks like he will be a powerhouse in attack.

click to enlarge + 2 Tevez is a HERO!

Tevez's stats are as follows:

85 Pace, 89 Shooting, 80 Passing, 86 Dribbling, 46 Defending, 89 Physicality.

Tevez being only 5'6"/ 1.71 m plays massively to his advantage as he is nimble and agile, adding to this his 89 physicality will make it almost impossible to beat off the ball!

UCL Hero Tevez

Although we do not have UCL Hero Tevez's stats yet, his regular Hero card makes it possible to predict what this 90-rated card could look like. Our predictions on this card would be:

87 Pace, 90 Shooting, 82 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 46 Defending, 90 Physicality.

click to enlarge + 2

If you weren't hyped before for Tevez to be included in EA FC 24 then you definitely should be now. His agile approach to the game with his mentality to never lose the ball are what separated him from the rest of his playing career. Now players will be able to experience his goal-scoring instinct in the new title of FC 24.

We can expect to see many more Hero cards announced over the coming days!

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.