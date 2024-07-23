The football summer transfer window is in full swing, and with EURO 2024 over, more and more players are starting to switch to different clubs, with huge stars making their move to new countries, bigger teams, and wearing new colors, which brings a lot of excitement to FC 25 fans!

We have picked five players who we think FC 25 players need to look out for in the next game, whether they become a big star in Ultimate Team, or have the potential to become a Career Mode favorite, these five players you should keep an eye on as the new game releases.

5 Transferred Players to Look Out for in FC 25

FC 25 promises to be an exciting new edition to the EA Sports FC franchise, with EA dropping the reveal trailer which featured tons of new information regarding the next game, giving fans lots to be excited about.

While many new features are coming to the next game, there will also be some new players, or players donning new club colors, after making their move this summer, and we have picked out five players who you should keep your eye on in FC 25!

Kylian Mbappe & Carlo Ancelotti Shake Hands

These stars will either be world-class talents or exciting new additions to teams who could be on the up and will be huge players in the FC 25 world come the end of the game cycle.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG -> Real Madrid)

Perhaps the biggest name in football? Kylian Mbappe was impossible to miss out on this list due to his enormous presence in the football world. After finally moving to Real Madrid, we expect Los Blancos to win it all this season.

Joining an already stacked team of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde, and many more, Mbappe will be the focal point of the team, scoring all of the goals, and will likely be the player who receives the most special cards in Ultimate Team in FC 25.

Mbappe & New Teammates

We expect several TOTWs to feature the Frenchman, as well as the obvious TOTY and TOTS votes that will go his way, and EA will not be shy about throwing him in the odd promo too, to boost pack sales.

As for Career Mode, Kylian Mbappe will be the crème de la crème of the game mode and will be unavailable for the first season, so perhaps a Real Madrid save is needed to see how far you can take this super team.

Aleix Garcia (Girona -> Bayer Leverkusen)

One player leaving La Liga is Spanish midfielder Aleix Garcia. Garcia had an extraordinary season with Girona and finished third in the league behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Garcia was the cog in the midfield that kept the machine working last season and has earned a move to Invincibles Bayer Leverkusen, under the management of young Spanish coach, Xabi Alonso.

Aleix Garcia

This addition could help spur Leverkusen to another Bundesliga title, with Alonso desperate to continue the dominance, and Aleix Garcia will play a key role in this squad, so expect to see him feature with many other Leverkusen players towards the end of the year in Team of the Season.

As for his rating, we expect Aleix Garcia to be an 84 OVR at a minimum, which means he is great for starter squads in Ultimate Team and will be a strong central midfielder in Career Mode, especially if you can replicate Bayer Leverkusen's invincible season for the second year running.

Leny Yoro (LOSC Lille -> Manchester United)

One of the most exciting moves of the summer has to be Manchester United's purchase of promising young center-back, Leny Yoro, who despite his crazy transfer fee, sees the Red Devils' ambitions for the future.

At just 18 years old, Yoro will be one of Man United's starting CBs, and will likely start FC 25 with a low-rated gold card, which could become useful in starter squads, or even early Evolutions.

Leny Yoro

We also anticipate Yoro featuring in the Future Stars promo as he looks like one of the most promising central defenders in the world, which is why think his best fit is Career Mode.

Many Career Mode players will have already used Leny Yoro in FC 24, however, thanks to this move to Manchester United, EA will likely up his OVR and his potential, making him a must-use player in FC 25.

A realistic face scan would also be great to see in FC 25!

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa -> Juventus)

We move on to Serie A now, as Juventus have made the statement signing of bringing in Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, who has been one of the standout players for the club in recent years.

Villa made the Champions League for the 24/25 season with huge help from Douglas Luiz, who became the first player to move clubs as a couple. His partner Alisha Lehmann also made the move from Villa to Juve.

Douglas Luiz

Samuel Iling-Junior and and Enzo Barrenechea are now Villa players as part of this crazy deal, however, we expect Douglas Luiz to hit the ground running in a Juventus shirt.

We are expecting the CDM to be at least 82 OVR in Ultimate Team, and at just 26 years old, he has plenty of room for growth in a Juventus shirt, so perhaps you could try and get the Turin club back to the top, with Douglas Luiz running the midfield.

Jan-Niklas Beste (Heidenheim -> Benfica)

The final player we think you should look out for is German winger Jan-Nicklas Beste, who impressed in his first season in the Bundesliga with Heidenheim, and has made the move to Benfica, despite interest from the Premier League.

Beste was incredible, contributing 19 goals in the German top division last season. By joining a bigger club like Benfica, his performances could skyrocket.

Jan-Niklas Beste

Champions League football in Portugal sounds like a dream, and one Beste can only want to grasp with two hands by continuing to play exceptionally.

We expect to see Beste as a high-70s or low-80s gold card in FC 25 Ultimate Team, and with his incredible pace and dribbling, could be used a fair amount at the start of Ultimate Team.

As for Career Mode, a Benfica save could see you knock rivals Sporting CP off the top spot, and challenge for the Champions League, with Jan-Niklas Beste contributing from the wing.

These five players have all made great moves this summer, and now it is their turn to set their respective leagues alight with some top-class displays, which will see them receive special cards in Ultimate Team, and upgrades in Career Mode!

Who do you think FC 25 players should keep an eye out for in the next game? Let us know in the comments below.

FUTTIES Promo Out Now | Is Leny Yoro in FC 24? | One Nation Champions: France Objectives Guide | How to Complete FUTTIES Ruben Loftus-Cheek SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now