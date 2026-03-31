FC 26 Salisu Showdown SBC - Cheapest Solution & Card Review

Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team (Salisu Showdown SBC)

FC 26 Ultimate Team (Salisu Showdown SBC) Key Update: A high-physicality AS Monaco center-back card released ahead of the match against ESTAC Troyes, featuring Bruiser+ and Block+.

A high-physicality AS Monaco center-back card released ahead of the match against ESTAC Troyes, featuring Bruiser+ and Block+. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026 Quick Answer: The Salisu Showdown SBC costs roughly 40k coins and requires two 85-rated squads to unlock an elite Ligue 1 defender with 91 physicality.

The FC 26 Salisu Showdown SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the AS Monaco center-back ahead of their match against ESTAC Troyes.

This card has great attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Salisu Showdown SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Salisu Showdown SBC has great attributes, with 86 pace, 48 shooting, 77 passing, 78 dribbling, 89 defending, and 91 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Block+, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Aerial Fortress, and Long Throw.

When it comes to roles, this card has Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, and Wide Back++.

FC 26 Salisu Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Showdown SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Salisu Showdown card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 39.3k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

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