PS Plus July 2020 Latest News: Announcement Date, Predictions, June’s Free Games, Deals & More

We’re approaching the end of the month, so we’re kicking off the countdown to PS Plus July!

We’re expecting this month’s PS Plus campaign to provide the full set of games from the offset (unlike last month’s staggered release).

We’ve still got a bit of a wait before the announcements, so why not check out all of the latest news surrounding the monthly campaign.

For all the latest deals, discounts, offers and even our predictions, continue reading below!

PS Plus follows a relatively strict pattern.

A NECESSARY DISTRACTION: With the effects of lockdown still in full effect, PS Plus has become a great source of monthly entertainment

Typically, the games are revealed on the final Wednesday of the month, which would be Wednesday 24 June.

If we see July’s games revealed on Wednesday 24 June, then the games will release the next Tuesday.

UNCONFIRMED: Without any official confirmation from Sony, you’ll just have to take our word on this one!

That takes us to Tuesday 30 June!

Latest Deals & Discounts

Currently, there are a load of incredible deals and discounts floating around on the PlayStation Store and online.

SCAVENGE, DISCOVER & SURVIVE: Stranded Deep is all about using your instincts to get by, and it will only set you back around £11 for a limited time!

This week’s Deal of the Week is ‘Stranded Deep’, which you can pick up for less than £12!

We’ve also seen some sizeable discounts on 12-month PS Plus subscriptions, as well as some insane games in the ‘Days of Play‘ sale.

READ MORE: Latest PS Plus Deals, Discounts & Offers

What are you waiting for? Head on over to our Deals, Discounts & Offers piece for all the details!

Predictions

The last few PS Plus campaigns have given us such a variety of games that we don’t know what to expect this July.

CLUNKY: LEGO Star Wars’ iconic graphical style will be back on our screens sooner than you’d think!

This month, our predictions are:

The Last Of Us

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrafice

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

READ MORE: Latest PS Plus Deals, Discounts & Offers

For all of our reasoning on why we chose these 3 titles as our predictions for July, head over to the Predictions article.