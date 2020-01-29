PS Plus free games: LAST CHANCE to get February 2020's FREE games

PlayStation Plus members are so close to getting their hands on brand new free games, so there isn't much time left to download this month's titles.

Goat Simulator and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection are currently up for grabs right now for all PS Plus members until the end of January 2020 – so there’s still time!

Here's a look in more detail at the pair of them.

Goat Simulator

BILLY THE KID: Try to enjoy the idea of running, bashing into things and licking random objects for the rest of the month

The title says it all really – The only aim of the game is to do as much damage to the open-world map as possible by flinging goats at it.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

COMPLETE: The collection will only feature single-player campaigns for the trilogy, so fully immerse yourself into the world of Drake and the unforgettable cast with zero distractions

Naughty Dog’s ground-breaking adventure has been rebuilt with shiny new graphics (not that the PS3 games were bad looking!) so you can follow Nathan Drake on his perilous journey across the globe.

If the PS Plus free games for January don’t live up to your hopes, don’t worry too much - February's should be better.

Oh, and for you, Xbox fans, keep up-to-date with Games with Gold news right here.

How to claim free PlayStation games

So long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you will be able to download the free games from the PlayStation Store on your console.

If you're not already a member, you can sign up for 12 months at a fee of £49.99 – this grants you access to the free games of January and the following 11 months, so what are you waiting for?

What other benefits do I get with PS Plus?

Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves?

Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.

Exclusive Access

Being a member of PlayStation Plus grants you early access to betas and demos and access to exclusive betas. So, if you want to get a taste of the newest games, Plus is for you.

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members are granted access to discounts to some the biggest games available on the PlayStation Network.

These discounts are totally worth it, and let you pick up games for a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you've got the storage!

READ MORE: PS4 January Sale 2020