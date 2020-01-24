PS Plus February 2020 Rewards: EVERY discount & offer available to PlayStation members

Playstation Plus gives members access to a number of exclusive free games every month.

PS Plus members were spoilt in January 2020, as all members could download the entire Uncharted collection for free!

What will they get in February? Have a look at our predictions.

However, it’s not just free games that PS Plus members can take advantage of, as the membership service also offers a load of other perks, named Rewards.

Keep reading for every perk you can take advantage of as a PS Plus member.

PS Plus Rewards

The following offers and deals are available through your PS Plus membership. Some are expiring soon, so you better act fast!

Vue Pass

PS Plus members are eligible to claim a Vue Cinema Pass – the Reward expires in seven months, so you have plenty of time to redeem it.

The pass will entitle you to up to 45% off Box Office pricing, so it’s well worth utilising.

Head here to find out how to redeem your Vue Pass.

BuyAGift

BuyAGift are offering two deals to PS Plus members currently.

The first is 25% off track days and driving experiences, which are great fun if you’re a bit of a speed demon and fancy blasting a supercar around a track – find out more here.

NEED FOR SPEED: Burn some rubber as you take to the tracks on a discounted driving experience

READ MORE: PS5’s release date, price, launch titles and everything else you need to know

The second offer is 25% off Adventure experiences. Think mystery rooms, zombie apocalypse experiences and more! You can claim your discount here.

WORLD WAR Z: Are you brave enough to redeem the your zombie experience discount?

Both of these offers will expire in two months, so you have a bit of time to redeem them.

HYPE

HYPE is a top fashion brand that offers something for everyone. Therefore, PS Plus members will be delighted to hear that they can claim 15% off any HYPE order here.

JOIN THE HYPE: The fashion brands is offering 15% orders until next week

However, you’ll need to act fast on this one as it expires on the 21st January 2020!

READS MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

PlayStation Official Magazine – UK

The final reward you can claim as a PS Plus member is three issues of PlayStation Magazine for just £1!

IN THE LOOP: PS Plus members can get three copies for just £1

This print covers everything you need to know about what’s happening in the PlayStation world, so if you checked it out before, what’s stopping you?

You can redeem this deal here, and it won’t expire for another 11 months.

READ MORE: PS5’s release date, price, launch titles and everything else you need to know

Of course it’s not just exclusive offers that PS Plus members get access to – the main attraction of the membership is the free games available to download each month.

Check out our article to read about which games we expect to become available as of February 2020, by following this link.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything about Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok