Cyberpunk 2077 NOT coming to one console!?

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the hottest games of 2020.

Despite a recent delay until 17 September, gamers around the world can't wait to get their hands on the next title from CD Projekt Red, the team behind the amazing Witcher 3.

Excitement for the game is off the charts, and no matter the platform, gamers want to jump into Night City and go exploring in the futuristic dystopia.

However, it looks like one set of gamers won't be able to experience the amazing game.

Who are the unlucky people?

Cyberpunk 2077 might be too heavy for Nintendo Switch

Cyberpunk 2077: Driving around Night City will be a key part of the gameplay

CD Projekt Red's open-world RPG could well be Game of the Year in 2020, but Nintendo Switch gamers may never know.

In an interview with OnMSFT, game producer John Mamais said; "I don't know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on the Nintendo Switch. It might ben too heavy for it".

This is a blow to those that play primarily on the portable console, which recently surpassed the Xbox One in sales.

Switch fans are used to being left out or having to wait for games that others can play, but this is a blow indeed.

There is a glimmer of hope though, as Mamais said, "We did put Witcher 3 on it and we thought that would be too heavy too but somehow we pulled it off."

So maybe Switch players will only have to wait a few years for a port of the game...