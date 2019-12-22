Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Campaign deserves to be considered among the best

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans saw the return of a single-player campaign.

The mode had been a staple of the FPS, with some of the best single-player campaigns of any title, until Black Ops 4 removed the mode in favor a battle royale mode, Blackout. That mode was great fun, but the lack of a campaign left a lot of fans disappointed.

Now the dust has settled after the initial release of Modern Warfare, and there has been time to really digest the game for all that it is, how does the new take on Modern Warfare’s story stack up against previous CoD games?

There have been 13 CoD games since and including CoD 4 – the start of the game’s prime. This is the definitive ranking off all Call of Duty campaigns since then.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Seeing as Black Ops 4 didn’t have a campaign, it is not included.

12. Infinite Warfare (2016)

11. Advanced Warfare (2014)

10. Black Ops 3 (2015)

FANTASY: Black Ops 3’s campaign felt too removed from Call of Duty

These three campaigns were forgettable. With the focus on exo-suits, space travel, and all-together far-future technologies, these campaigns just didn’t feel like Call of Duty. The gameplay felt more arcade like and took away from the gritty FPS feel of CoD from just a few games before.

The storylines were too far removed from reality to really buy in, which was a huge difference from the earlier campaigns which are remembered so fondly. Advanced Warfare did bring one of the most recognizable memes into the world, and BOPS 3’s coop zombie version of the campaign was a good time, but these two factors aren’t enough to lift these games any higher.

9. Ghosts (2013)

8. WWII (2017)

These two campaigns were closer what fans expected of CoD Campaigns. They had more interesting stories with some good characters. But, they both had their own issues to leave them a far distance behind other CoDs’.

Ghosts issues were with the game overall. It is one of the least popular CoDs because the game was caught in a weird place between trying to recapture the Modern Warfare magic, while being a separate story. It didn’t accomplish either very well. What’s more, the story did become more questionable as it went on, and its climax was wholly disappointing.

The issue with WWII’s campaign was that it felt more like a movie with some playable moments. It was visually stunning, and a very welcome return to the World Wars, plus the story was engaging, it just really didn’t feel like you had done all that much playing by the time it ended.

