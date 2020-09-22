Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox Game Pass: Next Gen title LEAKED on subscription service

Xbox Game Pass has been aided recently by the upcoming additions of EA Play and Bethesda, but things could be ramped up yet again.

A brand new Next Gen title could be arriving on the subcription service.

Valhalla on Game Pass?

In an email shared by Reddit user webbo117117, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla appears in the Xbox Game Pass section - alongside the likes of Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Gears Tactics.

Both those games have already been confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

This is yet to be confirmed by either Assassin's Creed publishers Ubisoft or Microoft themselves, so let's not get ahead of ourselves.

That said, Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer stated that some "really great, strong" announcements are on the way surrounding Game Pass.

Xbox has worked closely with Ubisoft with the Series X, with Valhalla being shown off in the Inside Xbox event back in June.

However, none of the Assassins Creed titles (of which there have been 11 to date) are on Xbox Game Pass - so it may be a bit of a surprise for Xbox to start with Valhalla.

