Primary Subject: UFL Update 0.73

UFL Update 0.73 Key Update: A massive core overhaul launching May 14th that introduces revamped AI movement, manual passing, and four new game modes.

A massive core overhaul launching May 14th that introduces revamped AI movement, manual passing, and four new game modes. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 12, 2026

May 12, 2026 Quick Answer: UFL update 0.73 launches May 14, 2026, adding manual passing, four new game modes, and major AI improvements to player movement, positioning, and tactical runs.

UFL update 0.73 was recently announced, and Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov described it as a massive core update.

The update goes live on May 14th and brings a plethora of changes to the game's AI, with passing, dribbling, and movement all undergoing significant improvements.

Without further ado, let's take a look at UFL's biggest update of 2026.

A Revamped In-Game AI

Credit: Strikerz Inc. CEO

UFL update 0.73 introduces massive improvements to player movement, with AI attackers exploring the defense gaps way more than before, while also offering more passing options.

Winger will cut inside more and leave gaps open for their teammates to attack. Strikers will make more runs going into the box, but will also be careful to provide a passing option when inside the box.

Midfielders do a much better job of reading the space the defense gives them and of timing their runs. Perhaps the best one, players inside the box no longer stay stationary; they will actively look for the ball, providing passing options.

But player movement isn't the only part of gameplay that was improved. Passing was updated, as was directional pass, but not much about these changes has been revealed yet.

However, we do know that manual passing will be added to the game in the update. That's not all, as Dribble dash, ball reception, transitions, and one-touch play have all been refined.

New Game Modes Are Coming!

According to Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov, four new game modes will be added to UFL, and they come with special events and more ways to grind the game.

A new legend is also coming to the game, arriving in June. Details about who this legend might be, such as clues about their nationality or position, are still unknown.

UFL update 0.73 is by far the biggest update the game has received in 2026, introducing some massive changes to the gameplay and also adding four new game modes.

It does have all the elements of a core update, as Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov described it, and can help UFL both reach new players and convince others to give it another try.

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