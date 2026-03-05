UFL Update 0.7.1.4 is here, and it brought a new Team Pass, gameplay improvements, roster updates, changes to the in-game economy, and a brand-new legend.

Gameplay chances aim to improve "match realism and overall game balance", while the new Team Pass adds plenty of exciting content to the game for players to grind for.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about UFL Update 0.7.1.4.

A Plethora of Fresh Content

Credit: Strikerz Inc.

UFL Update 0.7.1.4 introduced the Goalmania Team Pass, which will be live from March 5th until April 2nd. By progressing through the Team Pass, players will be able to earn plenty of rewards, such as in-game currency, player packs, cosmetics like balls and uniforms, as well as the brand-new legend.

Who is the new legend, you might be asking? Well, it's no other than one of the Netherlands deadliest goal scorers, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend is the newest addition to the UFL legend roster, and with a 94 rating, also becomes the highest-rated legend in the game. Van Nistelrooy's card is truly amazing and is by far the best and most desired reward in the premium track of the Goalmania Team Pass.

Gameplay Improvements and Economy Changes

Credit: Strikerz Inc.

As mentioned above, the UFL Update 0.7.1.4 also brought some gameplay and AI improvements, as well as bug fixes, to the game. These changes look to improve matches reallism and balance, in an attempt to make every single game unique, immersive, and also fun.

The in-game economy also underwent some huge changes. Many basic cards saw their CP sale price be reduced, with Mastery 1, Mastery 2, and Mastery 3 cards seeing the same happen, but for Particles instead of CP.

On the other hand, the CP sale price of legendary cards has been increased. Last but not least, the Basic player card showcase was removed, as it wans't very popular among players.

It's also worth noting that the UFL roster was updated to reflect the latest transfers. 389 players were added, with 437 being removed from the roster.

This is everything you need to know about the UFL Update 0.7.1.4.

