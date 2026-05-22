Primary Subject: UFL Mobile (Soft Launch Stage 2)

UFL Mobile (Soft Launch Stage 2) Key Update: Stage 2 of the soft launch has officially gone live in most parts of the world, introducing an all-new 4v4 multiplayer mode alongside real-life Adidas event tie-ins.

Stage 2 of the soft launch has officially gone live in most parts of the world, introducing an all-new 4v4 multiplayer mode alongside real-life Adidas event tie-ins. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 22, 2026

May 22, 2026 Quick Answer: The UFL Mobile soft launch Stage 2 is now live globally, giving players access to its brand-new 4v4 multiplayer mode, career progression, and skill-based football gameplay.

Stage 2 of the UFL on mobile soft launch is officially live. The game is now available in most parts of the world, with plenty of brand-new features.

While this is a huge milestone for UFL, it's just the start for the game on mobile. The team will use stage 2 of the soft launch to fix bugs, polish features, and listen to players' feedback.

The goal is to deliver the best product possible when the official launch date finally arrives.

The Next Stage for UFL Mobile

Credit: Strikerz Inc

UFL Mobile was carefully curated for mobile devices, delivering a unique experience to its console and PC counterparts, while still providing the "AAA-quality visuals, dynamic gameplay, and a mobile-first design philosophy" that UFL is known for.

The gameplay was adjusted to fit the mobile audience, with simple controls, streamlined gameplay, and fast match sessions. All of this while being easy to pick up, but still maintaining the skill-based gameplay aspect that UFL is built on.

Training Mode, PvE Career, PvP, and 4v4 Multiplayer are the four game modes featured in UFL Mobile. The first three are self-explanatory and are present in other versions of UFL.

As for the 4v4 Multiplayer one, it's a brand-new mode that allows "four real players to simultaneously control individual footballers in fast-paced team matches".

Similar to the console and PC versions, UFL Mobile allows players to build their dream team by collecting cards of different rarities and upgrading them. These cards can be unlocked via progression systems or from store packs.

But that's not all on the team-building aspect, as UFL mobile also introduces coaches who provide team bonuses and limited-time player collections that do the same.

The Team Pass is also in UFL Mobile, and so are the live operations inspired by real-life football events. UFL's partnership with Adidas extends to the mobile version, featuring the Trionda match ball, themed gear, and stadium content.

Strikerz Inc. mentioned in their latest press release that: "The team is gathering player feedback, analyzing gameplay data, and preparing further updates for content, game modes, and core gameplay systems."

On that same note, Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz Inc., said that: "At the same time, we don’t see this as a final destination, but rather as the next stage in the project’s release plan. UFL is just getting started, and we’re excited to see it find its audience and grow together with the players on mobile devices".

It confirms this is just the beginning for the mobile version of UFL, and that the game will continue to improve over the next few months, until its official global release, which will be announced later this year.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!