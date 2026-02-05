Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 (Standard, King of Kings, Attitude Era, and Monday Night War Editions)

WWE 2K26 (Standard, King of Kings, Attitude Era, and Monday Night War Editions) Key Update: The traditional DLC model is replaced by the "Ringside Pass," a non-expiring battle pass system featuring 80 tiers of rewards per season.

The traditional DLC model is replaced by the "Ringside Pass," a non-expiring battle pass system featuring 80 tiers of rewards per season. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: February 5, 2026

February 5, 2026 Quick Answer: WWE 2K26's Ringside Pass is a 6-season battle pass launching March 6, 2026, offering 120 rewards per season, including new superstars that never expire.

UFL has just released the Brasil Team Pass, which will run until March 5, 2026. It celebrates the rich and unique football history of Brazil, regarded by most as the country of football because of it's sucess in the World Cup stage and the plethora of iconic players it has produced.

Without further ado, let's find out exactly what the Brasil Team Pass brings to the game.

UFL Brasil Team Pass Introduces Exciting Content

Credit: Strikerz Inc.

The UFL Brasil Team Pass brings a new legend to the game, introducing three different cards from the iconic Brazilian right-back Cafu. These cards represent different stages of Cafu's legendary career, and give players the chance to build their squad around the former Brazilian captain.

This Team Pass also features badges, balls, stadium visuals, packs, in-game currency, and Brazilian-themed kits. As usual, to claim all of these rewards, you need to complete challenges and play games, as that will allow you to progress through the pass.

It's worth noting that Brazil is officially the country with the most registered users in UFL, sitting at 6 million at the time of writing. So, there is a good chance this is a way UFL found to thank the Brazilian community for all their support so far.

UFL update 0.71 also went live at the same time the Brasil Team Pass arrived at the game, introducing a few minor gameplay and game stability improvements.

This is everything you need to know about the UFL Brasil Team Pass.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!