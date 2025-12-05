UFL Update 0.69 is officially live and introduces a lot of new content to the game, including a new team pass, a brand-new legend, new packs, gameplay changes, and much more.

This update aims to prepare the game for the winter cycle, improve the gameplay experience, and add content that will keep the modes fresh.

Without further ado, let's find out everything Update 0.69 added to UFL.

Roberto Carlos is a UFL Legend!

Credit: Strikerz Inc.

Another legend has made its way to UFL, this time it's no other than Roberto Carlos, one of the biggest icons of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team. Roberto Carlos is also considered by many as the best left-back in football history, being the blueprint for modern attacking full-backs.

The Brazilian has three cards in UFL, each representing a different stage of his career, and as you might have expected, all of them are incredible. All cards are available in the brand-new Supreme Team Pass, and only there.

Supreme Team Pass

Credit: Strikerz Inc.

The Supreme Team Pass is the latest Team Pass to arrive at UFL, and is the centerpiece of Update 0.69. This Team Pass introduces the Supreme Team content, a collection that aims to celebrate the stars of the upcoming season, and also helps kick-start the winter cycle with plenty of winter-themed rewards.

As mentioned above, all cards from UFL's new legend, Roberto Carlos, are exclusively available on the Supreme Team Pass. But that's not all, as this Team Pass also features in-game currency and early access to the Supreme Team Packs, which will be officially added to the game on December 11.

It's one of the best UFL Team Passes in recent memory, mainly because of all the rewards it has up for grabs.

Gameplay and Other Types of Changes

Credit: Strikerz Inc.

UFL Update 0.69 added improvements to the player pack preview interface and also introduced the new Game Changers Packs. It added the Aurora Arena, which is a winter-themed stadium "inspired by frozen turf and northern light".

Perhaps the biggest addition of Update 0.69 only arrives on December 9, and it's the addition of the Squad Battle mode. This is a PvE mode where players will be able to play against CPU-controlled squads. A limited version of the spectator mode, exclusive for tournament operations, arrives on December 13. More improvements, still part of Update 0.69, will be rolled out in the near future.

This is everything you need to know about UFL Update O.69.

