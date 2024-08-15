Madden 25 is here, and like all previous versions, the game continues to evolve with new strategies and moves that can change the outcome of any play. One such move is the hurdle, a technique that allows ball carriers to leap over defenders.

While it’s not the most commonly used move in the game, knowing when and how to execute it can make a difference, particularly in tight situations where every yard counts. The hurdle isn’t an easy move and requires precise timing and right players abilities to execute it perfectly.

How to Hurdle in Madden 25

A hurdle in Madden 25 is a rather risky move but it comes with a great reward.

To perform it, players need to press the sprint button, LT on Xbox or L2 on PlayStation, while running forward. Then, at the right moment, users have to press the jump button, Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation, to attempt the hurdle.

This will make the player jump over a defender who is diving to make a tackle. While it seems pretty straightforward, it requires precise timing to be successful.

The success of a hurdle depends on the player's attributes, jump, and overall athleticism ratings. Players with higher jump ratings are more likely to clear the defender successfully.

Credit: EA Sports

Running backs and wide receivers generally have better chances of pulling off a hurdle due to their agility and athleticism. On the other hand, quarterbacks, tight ends, and defensive players often lack the necessary attributes to perform this move successfully.

In Madden 25, a hurdle can change the outcome of an offensive play in both ways. First, the ball carrier can avoid a tackle and continue advancing down the field. However, if miss-timed or performed with the wrong player, it can result in a quick takedown or even a fumble, making it a high-risk move.

Another appropriate time to perform a hurdle in Madden 25 is when users are near the goal line or first down marker, and a defender is diving low to stop them.

On the other hand, Madden will often help players by prompting different moves from them, including a hurdle in appropriate situations.

Players need to remember to only perform a hurdle in Madden 25 when required, as it's an incredibly risky move. That's why users must master all the Madden 25 controls so that they don't need to rely on just one move.

