Master the Juke Mechanic in Madden 25

The juke mechanic is one of the best ones to create separation from defenders in Madden 25, allowing players to earn some extra yards, which can be game-changing sometimes.

Because of that, mastering the juke mechanic is very important, as it will give users an advantage over their opponents, and a way out of hard situations.

How to Juke in Madden 25

The juke mechanic is quite easy to perform, and Madden console players only need to flick the right stick to the side they want to perform the juke. So flicking the right stick to the right for a right juke, to the left for a left juke, and down to perform a dead leg juke.

This process is slightly different for PC players, as they have to press A for a left juke, D for a right juke, and S to do the dead leg juke.

Timing is key when it comes to juke moves in Madden 25, as a well-timed juke can leave opponents in the dust, laying down the red carpet for the end zone, a first down, or just a good gain of yards.

Jukes will be performed by running backs and wide receivers, the majority of the time, as they are the biggest offensive threats of most teams, and are the ones that will have the ball in their hands most of the time.

That's why learning how to juke in Madden 25 is so important, as it can be the difference between a five-yard or a 10-yard gain in a running play, a first-down conversion, or even a touchdown.

Like most things in life, practice makes perfect when it comes to mastering the juke mechanic. So players should head into the practice mode, and practice their jukes there until they become second nature.

This is everything players need to know about the juke mechanic in Madden 25, and how to master it.

