Madden 25 is the new title in the Madden series, marking the second time the game will be released under this name.

The original Madden 25 debuted in 2013 to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary, and now, over a decade later, the series returns with new features and improvements.

One of the gameplay mechanics that players need to get a grip on is the ability to call audibles, which can change the outcome of a play in an instant. This guide will explain how to call and customize audibles so users can outperform any opponent and collect many wins.

How to Audible in Madden 25

To call an audible in Madden 25, players need to press the Square button on PlayStation or the X button on Xbox, which brings up the audible menu. This menu allows users to change the entire play, adjust the defensive formation, or change a specific player's route before the ball is snapped.

Audibles are the primary weapon of any player who wants to adapt to their opponent’s strategy on the fly, allowing users to counter their formation and tactics as they play out.

For example, if players notice that their opponent is stacking the box in anticipation of a running play, they can quickly switch to a passing play to exploit their defense setting.

Credit: EA Sports

Similarly, if the star wide receiver is in a favorable one-on-one situation, players can adjust his route and shoot him toward a touchdown without a hitch.

On defense, audibles allow users to respond to the offense's formation by changing their defensive setup, such as stacking the box if they anticipate a run or switching to a zone coverage if they expect a pass.

While this is not an easy mechanic to master, players can always practice it in offline games, and in the practice mode, before heading into competitive matches.

Another thing that is as important as knowing how to call an audible, is mastering the other Madden 25 controls, as this will give players a huge advantage over their opponents.

