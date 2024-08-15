In the Madden 25 Franchise mode, players can relocate their team to a new city, with every city having two features, market size, and personality, and both will have a huge impact on the success of the Franchise.
Choosing to relocate a Franchise is a way to start from scratch, and build a legacy in a new city, with a new team name, and different challenges. Depending on the city users choose to relocate, winning a Lombardi trophy can become harder or easier.
All Relocation Cities in Madden 25
There are a total of 34 relocation cities in Madden 25, with different market sizes and personalities.
When relocating their franchise Madden players can choose to keep the team's name and logo, or opt for a fresh start, with a new name, logo, and uniforms.
The new branding players choose will have an impact on the fans' interest in that team, so that is something users need to be aware of.
Without further ado, here are all the relocation cities in Madden 25:
City
Market Size
Personality
Houston
Huge
Loyal
Toronto
Huge
Loyal
London
Huge
Loyal
Tokyo
Huge
Loyal
Mexico City
Huge
Hardcore
Beunos Aires
Huge
Hardcore
Chicago
Huge
Hardcore
Brooklyn
Huge
Hardcore
Melbourne
Huge
Hardcore
Rio De Janeiro
Huge
Hardcore
San Antonio
Large
Loyal
San Diego
Large
Laid Back
Columbus
Large
Front Runner
Montreal
Large
Front Runner
Paris
Large
Front Runner
Oklahoma City
Average
Loyal
Albequerque
Average
Loyal
Memphis
Average
Laid Back
Vancouver
Average
Laid Back
Louisville
Average
Hardcore
Portland
Average
Hardcore
Virginia Beach
Decent
Laid Back
Dublin
Decent
Laid Back
Buenos Aires
Decent
Laid Back
Omaha
Decent
Hardcore
Honolulu
Decent
Hardcore
Orlando
Decent
Front Runner
Oakland
Decent
Front Runner
San Juan
Small
Loyal
Salt Lake City
Small
Loyal
St. Louis
Small
Laid Back
Anchorage
Small
Laid Back
Canton
Small
Hardcore
When relocating to a new city, the best option is picking one that has a huge market size, and either a loyal or hardcore fan base. This will make it easier to attract big-name players and generate money from ticket and jersey sales.
However, for players who prefer more of a challenge, a small city with a loyal fan base will provide just that. No matter the city players choose to relocate to, it will affect their journey in Franchise mode, which can make it more entertaining.
