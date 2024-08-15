In the Madden 25 Franchise mode, players can relocate their team to a new city, with every city having two features, market size, and personality, and both will have a huge impact on the success of the Franchise.

Choosing to relocate a Franchise is a way to start from scratch, and build a legacy in a new city, with a new team name, and different challenges. Depending on the city users choose to relocate, winning a Lombardi trophy can become harder or easier.

All Relocation Cities in Madden 25

There are a total of 34 relocation cities in Madden 25, with different market sizes and personalities.

When relocating their franchise Madden players can choose to keep the team's name and logo, or opt for a fresh start, with a new name, logo, and uniforms.

The new branding players choose will have an impact on the fans' interest in that team, so that is something users need to be aware of.

Without further ado, here are all the relocation cities in Madden 25:

City Market Size Personality Houston Huge Loyal Toronto Huge Loyal London Huge Loyal Tokyo Huge Loyal Mexico City Huge Hardcore Beunos Aires Huge Hardcore Chicago Huge Hardcore Brooklyn Huge Hardcore Melbourne Huge Hardcore Rio De Janeiro Huge Hardcore San Antonio Large Loyal San Diego Large Laid Back Columbus Large Front Runner Montreal Large Front Runner Paris Large Front Runner Oklahoma City Average Loyal Albequerque Average Loyal Memphis Average Laid Back Vancouver Average Laid Back Louisville Average Hardcore Portland Average Hardcore Virginia Beach Decent Laid Back Dublin Decent Laid Back Buenos Aires Decent Laid Back Omaha Decent Hardcore Honolulu Decent Hardcore Orlando Decent Front Runner Oakland Decent Front Runner San Juan Small Loyal Salt Lake City Small Loyal St. Louis Small Laid Back Anchorage Small Laid Back Canton Small Hardcore

When relocating to a new city, the best option is picking one that has a huge market size, and either a loyal or hardcore fan base. This will make it easier to attract big-name players and generate money from ticket and jersey sales.

However, for players who prefer more of a challenge, a small city with a loyal fan base will provide just that. No matter the city players choose to relocate to, it will affect their journey in Franchise mode, which can make it more entertaining.

