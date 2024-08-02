Madden 25 Best Quarterbacks Upsets Fans

The last day of the Madden 25 ratings reveal week is finally here, and after revealing the wide receivers, safeties, running backs, defensive linemen, and offensive linemen, EA Sports has finally revealed the ratings of the position everyone was waiting for, quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks are arguably the most important players in football, they are the field generals, who can change the momentum of a game with a single pass, or a run, and can lead your squad to many wins.

Without further ado, let's see who are the ten best quarterbacks of Madden 25.

Patrick Mahomes (99 OVR)

It comes as no surprise to see Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in Madden 25, or that he is part of the Madden 25 99 Club.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl win, recording great numbers, and cementing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, for those that still had any doubt left that is.

The number one spot and 99 OVR in Madden 25 was the least EA Sports could have done, after another historical season from a generational player.

Lamar Jackson (98 OVR)

Lamar Jackson continues to prove their haters wrong year after year, with the Baltimore Ravens quarterback coming off a monstrous 2023 season, where they passed for an impressive 3678 yards, rushed for 821 yards, had 24 touchdown passes, and five rushing touchdowns.

Jackson led the Ravens to the AFC Conference final, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to win their second Lombardi trophy in a row.

Jackson is one of the most unique and exciting quarterbacks to watch, and their numbers in the last season speak for themselves. The number two spot, and 98 OVR, are more than deserved.

Joe Burrow (93 OVR)

Closing out the top three, we have the Cincinnati Bengals superstar, Joe Burrow. The 2023 season for Burrow can be described in one word, injuries, as the Bengals quarterback was never at 100% during the 2023 season.

Without them, the Bengals failed to make the playoffs, which also proves just how important Burrow is for the success of the franchise. Despite a sub-par 2023 season, most fans agree that, when healthy, Burrow is at least a top-three quarterback in the league.

Josh Allen (92 OVR)

In fourth place we have the Buffalo Bills superstar player, and Madden 24 cover athlete, Josh Allen.

The Bills superstar had another tremendous season in 2023, passing for 4306 yards, and passing 29 touchdowns, while also rushing for 524 yards, and an impressive 15 touchdowns, more than their two previous seasons combined.

Many will argue Allen deserves a spot in the top three, and that is certainly a worthy discussion to have.

Dak Prescott (90 OVR)

Closing out the top five we have Dak Prescott, the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, who looked promising in the regular season, but in typical Cowboys fashion, where a disappointment in the playoffs.

Prescott had some good numbers in the 2023 season, but he struggled when it meant the most. When the Cowboys faced actually good teams, such as the 49ers, Prescott crumbled under the pressure.

So a place in the top five might come as a shock for many Madden fans.

Tua Tagovailoa (88 OVR)

Tua Tagovailoa comes in at sixth place, as the Miami Dolphins quarterback had by far their best year, with an impressive 4624 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa had his first taste of playoff football, where the Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. After such a great season, the Miami Dolphins didn't think twice about extending his contract and making him the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

An 88 OVR for Tua Tagovailoa in Madden 25 seems appropriate.

Justin Herbert (87 OVR)

At number seven we have the Los Angeles Chargers star, Justin Herbert. The 2023 season is one Herbert wants to forget as fast as possible, as injuries made them miss five games, which affected their numbers.

Despite that, Herbert's numbers were stil solid, with 3134 passing yards, and 20 passing touchdowns. So a place at number eight seems fitting.

Jalen Hurts (87 OVR)

Look away Eagles fans, as Jalen Hurts is the eighth-best quarterback in Madden 25, something the Philly faithful certainly won't appreciate.

Hurts 2023 season was a pretty good one, passing for a career-high 3858 yards, and 23 passing touchdowns, as well as rushing for 605 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Despite that, Hurts sees their rating drop from 88 OVR to 86 OVR, and drops three places in the list, compared to last year.

Brock Purdy (85 OVR)

At number nine, we have the rising star, Brock Purdy, quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy's 2023 season was nothing sort of amazing, as the 49ers star recorded 4280 passing yards, and an impressive 31 touchdown passes.

They proved they could handle the pressure, especially since this was Purdy's second NFL season and their first as the starting quarterback. If you ask 49ers fans, they will say Purdy should be much higher on this list.

Kirk Cousins (84 OVR)

Closing out the top ten, we have Kirk Cousins, who has recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins' 2023 season was sub-par, but that's mainly because they only played eight games, and injuries plagued them. However, Cousins' last seasons are enough to justify a place for them on this list, at least that's what Madeen thinks.

These are the ten best quarterbacks in Madden 25, that can help you lead your team to the promised land in Franchise mode.

What do you think of the Madden 25 quarterback rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

