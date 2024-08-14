Madden 25 - Cheapest Fastest Players in Franchise

Madden 25 is here, and fans didn't waste any time before jumping into the latest installment of the Madden franchise, which promises to build upon the success of the previous year's release.

With each new iteration, finding the best value players becomes a crucial strategy for success, especially in Franchise mode. Identifying the fastest and cheapest players is key for those who love to build dominant teams without breaking the bank.

The Five Fastest and Cheapest Players in Madden 25 Franchise Mode

These hidden gems offer the speed and agility needed to make game-changing plays, without the high cost of top-rated stars. They are a great addition to most squads, especially for those undergoing a rebuilding process.

5 - Channing Tindall - 67 OVR - Dolphins - MLB

Channing Tindall is an excellent option for those looking to add speed to their linebacker pool. With 91 speed, 94 acceleration, and 95 jumping, Tindall can swiftly run the field, breaking up plays with ease.

Credit: EA Sports

However, his low awareness (64), man coverage (57), and zone coverage (53) make him a liability if left to the CPU. He is best used as a user-controlled player, where his physical attributes can truly shine.

4- Ben VanSumeren - 57 OVR - Eagles - MLB

Similar to Tindall, Ben VanSumeren has an impressive speed and when combined with his size at 6'2" he is certainly a force to be reckoned with. Although his overall rating is low at 57, his physical stats make him a valuable, budget-friendly option.

VanSumeren is a solid choice for players who prefer to control their linebackers manually, as his speed allows him to cover ground quickly, disrupting offensive plays.

3 - Troy Andersen - 65 OVR - Falcons - MLB

Troy Andersen, a fan favorite from Madden 24, returns in Madden 25 with impressive speed (91) and acceleration (93). Standing at 6'4", Andersen is a sight to behold on the field. While his awareness is better than some at 72, his coverage stats remain subpar.

He is more reliable when controlled by the CPU compared to others on this list, but still shines best under user control for aggressive playmaking.

2 - Jarrick Bernard - Converse - 65 OVR - Jets - FS

For players who prefer a fast safety, Jarrick Bernard-Converse is a top pick. His 93 speed, 93 acceleration, and 95 jumping make him a formidable presence in the secondary.

With decent hit power (72) for a low-rated free safety, Bernard-Converse can break up passes and cover deep threats. The combination of speed and jumping makes him an ideal choice for users looking to bolster their defense on a budget.

1 - JT Woods - 68 OVR - Chargers - FS

JT Woods rounds out the list as another speedy free safety option. With 93 speed, 93 acceleration, and 93 jumping, Woods can keep up with even the fastest receivers.

His size at 6'2" allows him to contest catches effectively. Woods is a versatile addition to any team, particularly for those looking to improve their secondary without spending too much on higher-rated players.

These are the cheapest players with a massive speed to their name. While they won’t be the most creative players on the field, they can certainly add speed, athleticism, and depth to your team.

