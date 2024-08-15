How to High Throw in Madden 25

In Madden 25, it's crucial players know how to perform a high throw pass, something veteran Madden players are well aware of.

A high throw pass can be very difficult to perform, especially for users who are new to the Madden franchise, but players must master this mechanic.

The high pass is great when trying to get the ball out to the wide receiver, or a tight end. It's incredibly useful when players need to earn a lot of yards to get a 1st down, or if their receiver is wide-open and has a free path to the end zone.

How to Perform a High Throw Pass in Madden 25

Before performing a high throw pass, players need to have their eyes on the receiver and where he is on the pitch.

Once players have identified the receiver they want to pass to, they need to hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox, and then press the corresponding receiver icon.

Doing this will make the quarterback execute a high throw pass to the receiver, who can then proceed to a touchdown, secure a 1st down, or gain some valuable yards.

New players to the Madden franchise might find the corresponding receiver icon’ a bit confusing. However, it's just the icon that pops up on top of the receiver in the playing interface.

Once players hold the L1 or LB button, all available receivers get various controller icons assigned to them, users will see the icons displayed above their heads.

If a player's desired receiver is assigned the X icon (on PlayStation), or A icon (on Xbox), pressing this key on the controller will execute the high throw pass. So users need to be observant of the playing field when attempting to execute a high throw pass.

It's very important players see if their receiver is wide open, and if there isn't a deep safety on the field, as a high throw to a receiver who is covered may lead to an easy interception.

Players should also master all the Madden 25 controls if they want to have an advantage over their opponents, which can secure them a lot of wins.

