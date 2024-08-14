Best Playbooks in Madden 25

A great playbook can make players' offense and defense unstoppable, making it much easier to get points on the board, and painfully hard for the opponents to find success against their defense.

That's why it's crucial to know which are the best offense and defense playbooks in Madden 25, as they can be the difference between winning and losing.

Best Offense Playbooks in Madden 25

Steamrolling opponents on Madden 25 is one of the best feelings players can have, but that is only possible with a great offensive game, and users need a fantastic playbook for that.

In Madden 25, players can find success with an aerial assault or ground-and-pound approach, as long as they have a great playbook.

The Green Bay Packers playbook is widely regarded as the best playbook in Madden 25. This playbook is very balanced but excels in shotgun plays, offering a plethora of different formations that were meta in past editions and are still incredibly strong.

Green Bay Packers Playbook In Madden 25

Formations such as Tight Y Off, Trips TE, Bunch Wide, Bunch Str Offset, and also Bunch TE, are all a part of this playbook. It's great for veteran Madden players, as it contains a lot of plays they will be familiar with, but also for rookie users, as these formations are very strong, and will make scoring much easier.

For players who want to have a good mixture of passing and running the football, then the Baltimore Ravens playbook is the perfect one.

This playbook contains some good shotgun formations, while also having some other unique formations, such as Heavy Raven, which heavily relies on the quarterback running the football. It also has the U Off Trips formation, which is new to the game, and provides a lot of different plays, with read options, RPOs, HB sweep, and many others.

The Ravens playbook can catch opponents off guard if they aren't familiar with it, and is incredibly strong when users have a fast quarterback, such as Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, and Kyler Murray, among others.

Colts Playbook In Madden 25

Another playbook players need to at least try out is the Indianapolis Colts playbook.

This playbook is also shotgun-heavy, but it has something that differentiates it from the rest, as it contains the Bunch Offset formation. Furthermore, as of the time of writing, it's the only playbook in the game with the Double Post play, which has been one of the best plays in Madden for years.

Best Defensive Playbooks in Madden 25

It's almost impossible to win games without getting stops, and that's why having a good defensive playbook is crucial, as it can help players nullify their opponents, and secure easy wins.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive playbook is the best one in Madden 25, as it contains some great formations, such as 4-3 Even 6-1, and Big Nickel Over G, which is great for veteran players who excel at making cover adjustments, Nickel 3-3, and Dime 3-2.

These formations provide a good pass rush, allow users to pressure the quarterback, and have the ability to make a plethora of adjustments. Dime 3-2 also has many new formations which can come in handy, especially when players are trying to surprise their opponent.

Kansas City Chiefs Playbook in Madden 25

In second place we have the Multiple D playbook, which contains some great defensive formations, such as Nickel 3-3, and Dime 3-2, both of which are also in the Kansas City Chiefs playbook, and the 3-4 Odd one.

This playbook contains some great blitzing plays, allowing users to put a lot of pressure on the opposing offensive line. It also has great zone-cover plays, making it an all-around solid playbook.

The Eagles defensive playbook is also one players need to try out, as it contains great formations, unique plays, and the 3-3-5 Penny formation allows for a lot of player adjustments, that many other formations don't.

These playbooks can help players take their defense to the next level, and secure a lot of wins in Ultimate Team, or Franchise mode.

Will Madden 25 be on PS4? | Everything You Need to Know About the Madden 25 Editions | Madden 25 Reveal Trailer is Here and Gives Fans First Look at the Game! | Madden 25 Gameplay Improvements Sound Like Smoke & Mirrors | Madden 25 First Impressions Gather Mostly Positive Reactions From Fans