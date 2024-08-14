Madden 25 Interview Questions and Answers for Superstar Mode

In Madden 25 Superstar mode, players can choose to attend a Combine interview where they will have to answer some questions, which can help them increase their stock in the draft, and climb the draft board.

Most of the questions have easy answers, however, some are quite tricky. This interview can't be retaken, so it's crucial players get as many answers right as possible.

Madden 25 Interview Questions and Answers

After creating their superstar, and going through the revamped NFL Combine, players will have the chance to attend a Combine interview and answer some questions, to increase their draft stock.

Users should always choose to attend the interview, as it can improve their attributes, stats, and ranking in the draft board, which will help players get drafted early.

This interview has ten questions, that will put players' NFL and Madden knowledge to the test. The questions aren't always the same, so if users create a new Superstar character, and attend the interview, they will be met with different questions.

That's why it's so important to know the answers to all of the NFL Combine interview questions.

Here are all the Madden 25 Superstar mode NFL Combine interview answers:

Question Answer Which of the following has not been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Pittsburgh vs San Francisco Which team would have had the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had they not traded it? Panthers Which NFL legend retired after the 2023 season? Aaron Donald The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough When a quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation How many timeouts does a team get per half? 3 Which of these countries has not hosted an NFL game? Italy Which former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out for the Madden 12 cover? Michael Vick What yard line does a team attempt a two-point conversion? 2-yard line What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on the “Immaculate Reception?” Franco Harris Showing 1-10 of 47 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 « First

RealSport will update this article regularly, adding any new questions, answers, or other changes, to make sure players can ace their NFL Combine interview.

Players should also take a look at the Madden 25 controls guide, as Superstar mode will also demand users to excel on the field, and not only in the press room.

