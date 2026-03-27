Primary Subject: FIFA Heroes

FIFA Heroes Key Update: Release date confirmed for April 28, 2026, on Android, iOS, and PC (Steam).

Release date confirmed for April 28, 2026, on Android, iOS, and PC (Steam). Status: Early Access (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines)

Early Access (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines) Last Verified: March 27, 2026

March 27, 2026 Quick Answer: FIFA Heroes is a free-to-play 5-v-5 arcade football game that mixes real-world legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham with mythological gods like Zeus and Thor. Developed by Enver Studios, it features superpower-based gameplay including "Meteor Shots" and "Brute Charges" in futsal-style arenas.

The upcoming Netflix-exclusive title is not the only game that is carrying the "FIFA" branding. In fact, FIFA Heroes was announced well before the Netflix FIFA.

We still have no clue what the Netflix version of FIFA actually is, but FIFA Heroes has shared a good look at the gameplay. Some regions can even play it right now through the early access program.

It's nothing like EA FC and leans heavily on arcade gameplay, featuring superpowers. That said, here is everything you need to know about FIFA Heroes.

FIFA Heroes Release Date & Platforms

Credit: Enver Studios

FIFA Heroes is scheduled to release on April 28, 2026. It'll first launch on Android, iOS, and PC via Steam. The console version will follow later, and there is no definitive release date for it.

The game will launch across all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, as well as last-generation consoles in PS4, Nintendo Switch 1, and Xbox One.

Is FIFA Heroes free-to-play?

Yes, FIFA Heroes is a free-to-play game on all the platforms it'll be releasing on.

It's a live title and will have a monthly season pass as a form of microtransactions. Speaking about in-game purchases, Enver Studios told MetroUK that they want to add them responsibly.

Game director Andy Tudor suggested that the Season Pass will be the primary in-game monetization for kids to spend their parents' money on, and anything else beyond that can be purchased with "in-game currency."

FIFA Heroes Gameplay

Credit: Enver Studios

FIFA Heroes is a five-a-side arcade football game with a roster mix of real players, mascots, and… literal gods. This includes Zeus, Thor, and possibly more from other pantheons.

The moment-to-moment gameplay is as you'd expect in a footie game. You tackle, pass, shoot, and score goals inside a short FUTSAL-like arena.

Each player has a special "power" that you can use after a cooldown. Like "Brute Charge" to tackle and "Meteor Shot" to really launch the ball like an asteroid.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Emiliano Martínez, Jack Grealish, and Diego Mardono are some of the real players confirmed.

As for the gods, Zeus, Thor, and Sun Wukong can be seen in the promotion material. That's for sure an interesting mix of real world and mythology, and lends perfectly to an ongoing game.

In terms of modes, while we don't have specific details, it's said to have both PvE and PvP.

FIFA Heroes Early Access Details

Credit: Enver Studios

FIFA Heroes is out in early access in specific regions. It's currently available for players in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. More regions are coming soon, but there is no schedule.

You can head to their official website to sign up for early access and other future information on the title. Alternatively, you can join their official Discord and do a few "challenges" like inviting friends, following their socials, etc., to secure early access.

The full April 28 release is not far off, so feel free to just wait instead of going through all those hoops.

Who is Developing FIFA Heroes?

FIFA Heroes is developed by Enver Studios. They've previously worked on several VR titles, like MotoX and FormulaX.

Post the high-profile split with EA, FIFA said they "intend to work with a range of partners rather than lock up all gaming and esports rights exclusively with one publisher for the long term."

FIFA Heroes will be the first title to launch after the split, and the Netflix-exclusive title should follow later this year during the World Cup season.

That's everything about FIFA Heroes. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

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