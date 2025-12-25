The FIFA video game brand is returning in what might be the oddest fashion you could imagine. Following a high-profile split with EA, the sport’s global governing body licensed its post-EA game to a non-traditional publisher in the form of a Netflix-exclusive title. That's bizarre, for sure.

We will have to reserve any judgment as major details about the new game are still under wraps. The announcement itself leans on familiar corporate language, offering only broad hints at what the experience might be.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming FIFA game on Netflix.

When Will The New FIFA Game Be Released?

Credit: Netfli

FIFA on Netflix is scheduled to launch around the 2026 World Cup. The exact dates are yet to be revealed.

The biggest competition in world football kicks off in June. If the release for the game does end up coinciding with the tournament start, that's the window of when you can expect to play the game.

Platforms & Availability For The New FIFA game

The new FIFA game is exclusively available on Netflix and can only be played on TV. Once you have Netflix booted on your television, you can use your mobile as a controller.

Unfortunately, the Netflix TV games feature is playable only in 19 countries. At the time of writing, it is supported in the US, Canada, UK, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Finland, Germany, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

That leaves out several popular football nations. It will, without a doubt, be expanded in the future, but there is no official news or timeline for that.

Who Is Developing The New FIFA Game?

The new FIFA game is developed by Delphi Interactive, a studio founded in 2020 that has yet to release a full-fledged title.

Their website says they are the "architects behind 007 First Light with IO Interactive." In their announcement, IO Interactive mentioned 007 was a work in collaboration with MGM, EON Productions, and Delphi.

Former CEO of Nordisk Games, Mikkel Weider, is also part of Delphi Interactive. Nordisk owns Avalanche Games (developers behind Rage and Just Cause) as well as Supermassive Entertainment (Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology).

There were earlier doubts about the studio, but Delphi Interactive does have some history, even if its work remains to be seen.

What To Expect From The New FIFA Game On Netflix

Credit: EA Sports The new FIFA game is unlikely be anything like EA FC.

Speaking about the game, President of Delphi Interactive, Andy Kleinman, mentioned in the announcement that the goal here is to "make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created." One that "anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football."

That's a familiar executive language. Meaning, we will have to wait for glimpses of the game, which is slated for release within 6-8 months from now, to even know what exactly it is about. What we do know is that the title has been in the works for 2.5 years, and possibly 3 full years by the time it will potentially be released.

Because the emphasis of messaging has been on a "fun" and "approachable" game, it is unlikely that it'll be similar to or a direct rival to EA Sports FC. More so when you consider the development time and availability. Netflix has yet to be widely taken seriously as a dedicated gaming platform, with the streaming giant still searching for a blockbuster hit in the space.

While official language raises little confidence for anyone expecting a full-fledged title, it could be fun in its own right.

Who Now Owns The License To FIFA Games?

Unlike last time, there is no single publisher that owns the license to the FIFA video game. The recently announced title is not the only FIFA game in development. Another five-a-side arcade football game, FIFA Heroes, is currently being developed by Enver Studios and is said to be released in 2026.

EA and FIFA split over a financial dispute over the name 'FIFA.' Per reports, the new agreement proposed to EA would cost the publisher $4 billion every four years. Considering this only includes the 'FIFA' name, as licensing is handled by the clubs and FIFPRO, the California-based publisher decided to end the decades-long partnership.

FIFA said following the breakup that they "intend to work with a range of partners rather than lock up all gaming and esports rights exclusively with one publisher for the long term."

That does give hope for a new AAA title similar to EA FC from a big publisher. Given how long it'd take to make a game like that from scratch, we'll have to wait for several more years, assuming it is even planned.

That's everything about the new FIFA on Netflix and the future of the brand's video games.