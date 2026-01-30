Primary Subject: FC 26 - Season 5 Premium Pass

Price: 500,000 Coins / 1,000 FC Points

Key Update: A shorter, 30-level track focused on French football legends, featuring TOTY ICONs and elite PlayStyle+ Evolutions. We review whether it is worth buying.

Last Verified: January 29, 2026.

Quick Answer: The Premium Pass is worth considering. Emmanuel Petit TOTY ICON card at Level 30, and Evolutions like Anticipate+ and In All Areas, are excellent.

No Premium Pass so far has been truly worth buying in FC 26. A few offered good Evolutions, forcing you to have a second thought. Still, it never felt like you'd missed out on anything significant for sitting them out.

Season 5 now attempts to flip the script, with 10 fewer levels than in the past and no reduction in duration. This means the grind time for completion is going to be the same. So, will the rewards stand the test of the power curve and remain relevant by the time you unlock them?

Here's our verdict on the FC 26 Season 5: France '98.

Is the FC 26 Season 5 Premium Pass Worth Buying?

The Season 5 Premium Pass of FC 26 is worth buying for 500k coins. However, it is not an absolute must-buy.

The Emmanuel Petit card is the final reward of the Premium Pass, and it has all the meta PlayStyles for the position. No matter how late you unlock it, it should hold up well, even if it isn't the best option for the position.

FUT Birthday will likely be the major promo around the time the season ends, as March is FUT Anniversary. The power curve has generally been slower for FC 26 than in the last game. So, there is a chance the card will somewhat fall behind the curve, but still be usable.

Outside of the cards, the Season 5 Evolutions are pretty good. The max overall requirement is raised to 88 and 89 for some PS+ upgrades. This means you can push your chains further or upgrade the existing cards with a great selection of PlayStyles.

Then there are the packs. While you're unlikely to get anything amazing, packing even half-decent cards means you can recover some of the coins you spent.

All things considered, the Season 5 Premium Pass is good, although not in the outstanding category. We do suggest seeing the first couple of weeks through without buying the pass. After that, depending on your progress and the power curve, you can make the final call.

All FC 26 Season 5 France '98 Premium Pass Reward

If you decide to buy the Season 5 Premium Pass for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, you'll get the following rewards in FC 26:

Level 1: 83+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack, Precision Passer Evolution

Level 2: 79+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 3: 3000 SP

Level 4: Marc Casadó Future Stars, 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 5: 82+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 6: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 7: Enzo Le Fée World Tour, 82+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 8: 83+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 9: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 10: Burst Boost Evolution

Level 11: 83+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 12: Melween N'Dongala World Tour

Level 13: Wall in the Back Evolution

Level 14: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 15: Sandy Baltimore World Tour

Level 16: 84+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 17: 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 18: CAM Command Evolution, Versatile Striker Evolution

Level 19: Digital Dazzle VIP Cosmetic, Draft Token

Level 20: 3000 SP

Level 21: Marcus Thuram World Tour

Level 22: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 23: 84+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 24: Bulking Season Evolution

Level 25: Marcel Desailly Team of the Year ICON

Level 26: Time Warp Cosmetic Evolution, In All Areas Evolution (Quick Step+)

Level 27: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack, 84+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 28: Anticipate+ Evolution

Level 29: 86+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x8 Rare Gold Players Pack, 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

Level 30: Emmanuel Petit Team of the Year ICON, 87+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack

That's everything you need to know about the Season 5 France '98 Premium Pass and whether it's worth buying.