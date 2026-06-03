Primary Subject: The upcoming FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition game developed for the Netflix platform.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition game developed for the Netflix platform. Key Update: FIFA and Delphi Interactive are launching this "approachable simulation" this summer, exclusive to Netflix subscribers.

FIFA and Delphi Interactive are launching this "approachable simulation" this summer, exclusive to Netflix subscribers. Status: Upcoming (June 2026 release).

Upcoming (June 2026 release). Last Verified: June 3, 2026.

June 3, 2026. Quick Answer: The game is a Netflix-exclusive simulation experience designed for mobile devices and cloud-enabled TVs, with plans for a future "continued expansion" to PC and consoles.

We're now in the supposed launch month of the brand-new FIFA title set to be available via Netflix. The game is scheduled to coincide with the upcoming World Cup tournament.

It was announced at the end of last year, and so far we've heard practically nothing new about the game, not even a glimpse of what it actually looks like.

Of course, not showing anything until a few weeks before release is usually a sign of confidence, right? We do have some crumbs of information from FIFA's recent "Digital Football Strategy" announcement.

It was more about reiterating that anyone can make a new FIFA title, and the license is no longer held hostage by EA. But the name and platforms for FIFA Netflix were made official.

What Is The FIFA Game On Netflix?

Developed by Delphi Interactive, the new Netflix FIFA title is called FIFA World Cup. We're sure a lot of thought went into that name.

At launch, it'll be titled FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition, which is said to "represent the starting point of a new product journey, with continued expansion." Unfortunately, that's the only meaningful information about the game, as there is little clue about what the game even is.

Speaking about the game, President of Delphi Interactive, Andy Kleinman, mentioned in the original announcement that the goal here is to "make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created." One that "anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football."

The language has been about being "approachable," "fun," and "simulation," at the same time. Honestly, hearing all that, we're about as clueless as you are.

It is a footie game, that's for sure. A shorter development time of three years and being announced only for Netflix initially didn't hint that the title was a direct competition to EA FC.

Is Netflix's FIFA Game Coming To Consoles And PC?

Yes, Netflix's FIFA, called FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition, will be available on PC, consoles, and mobile, but at a later date.

In their recent "Digital Football Strategy" announcement, FIFA noted the game has "continued expansion across consoles, PC, and mobile planned."

This suggests that while it will be exclusive to the Netflix subscription ecosystem on launch, the title will find its way to other platforms soon after.

We're not sure which console the announcement is implying. An obvious bet will be that it'll certainly release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

There is, however, a doubt about a Nintendo Switch 2 release. It may be clubbed together in a console, but there is no guarantee.

That's everything you need to know about the new FIFA World Cup game available via Netflix. Elsewhere, GOALS and FIFA Heroes are two football games releasing this year.