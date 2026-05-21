Primary Subject: GOALS (Launch Version)

GOALS (Launch Version) Key Update: Independent studio GOALS AB has released a brand-new trailer announcing that the free-to-play competitive football game will officially launch on June 4th.

Independent studio GOALS AB has released a brand-new trailer announcing that the free-to-play competitive football game will officially launch on June 4th. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 21, 2026

May 21, 2026 Quick Answer: The free-to-play football game GOALS will officially release on June 4th, featuring highly responsive gameplay powered by its custom-made SENTEC netcode technology.

Independent studio GOALS AB, which developed the new free-to-play football game Goals, has revealed the title will officially launch on June 4th.

Goals focus on delivering a truly competitive experience, with fast and responsive gameplay, that is fair and rewards players' skill.

Goals Reveals Release Date Through New Trailer

Credit: GOALS AB

Goals revealed it's antecipated release date via a brand-new trailer, which also celebrates this huge milestone for the team at GOALS AB.

The studio, which is based in Stockholm and is spearheaded by Andreas Thorstensson, a former Counter-Strike pro, took the bold approach of developing its own SENTEC netcode technology.

This makes GOALS gameplay incredibly responsive, and is arguably the one thing that differentiates the game from its competitors.

As mentioned above, GOALS delivers a fun and engaging experience that doesn't sacrifice skill expression. It's a true competitive football game, in every sense of the word.

Above all, GOALS rewards those who put in the time. There is no magical way to get better at the game, and the title doesn't hold you hands as many sports games currently do.

Another thing that separates GOALS from its competitors is that its roster is made up of unique players instead of real football stars. This tosses the licensing struggles to the side and also offers players a unique way to build their team.

With the release date now revealed, GOALS is officially one of the most anticipated football games of the summer.