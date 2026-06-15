Primary Subject: 2K FIFA Rumors.

2K FIFA Rumors. Key Update: Reports from June 2026 confirm that lengthy negotiations between FIFA and 2K for a mainline football simulation game have officially collapsed.

Reports from June 2026 confirm that lengthy negotiations between FIFA and 2K for a mainline football simulation game have officially collapsed. Status: Unconfirmed/Rumors.

Unconfirmed/Rumors. Last Verified: June 15, 2026

June 15, 2026 Quick Answer: While 2K and FIFA were close to signing a 10-year licensing deal, FIFA ultimately walked away to pursue more immediate, "faster" monetization opportunities, such as the FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition on Netflix.

Four years after the break-up between EA Sports and FIFA, we still haven’t had any official news on who will be the new publisher to carry the brand forward with a mainstream title.

Of course, this is if FIFA wants to license its brand for a football game that directly challenges EA Sports FC in the first place.

So far, their strategy has been odd. Between a mobile game and a Netflix-exclusive title, it is clear that the license will be shared among multiple developers to create different experiences.

Surprisingly, none of the games announced so far are AAA or going after EA FC.

Like EA Sports, 2K is the only other major publisher that continues to produce multiple annual sports franchises. They’ll be the first potential suitors given their portfolio.

But are they developing the next FIFA game? Here’s what all the rumors suggest.

Is 2K Developing A FIFA Game?

At the time of writing, no rumors from major sources or leaks are hinting that a FIFA title is in development at 2K.

But there was interest between both parties at one point.

2K Was Apparently Interested In A New FIFA Game

Per the latest rumors of SGO, there were talks between FIFA and 2K for a brand new FIFA game, but the talks fell through.

Both parties were well advanced in their discussions, even "progressed to the point where both sides were negotiating contract terms, licensing agreements, and potential game modes."

Ultimately, FIFA decided not to pursue because they wanted to cash in on World Cup hype, according to the same report. Keep in mind these are just rumors and best to treat them with skepticism until officially confirmed.

The rumor for the FIFA 2K has been circulating for several years, however. 2K were among the names everyone would assume to be the frontrunners given their presence in sports gaming.

Take-Two's CEO has made comments on a possible partnership on two separate occasions, both of which are far from positive.

Right after the split between EA and FIFA, in their earnings call, Strauss Zelnick said, "We're definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports, and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss."

Two years later, again in the earnings call, Take-Two boss said building a game as such would be incredibly difficult. He said, "I would just note with regards to the FIFA license, it does not bring along with it rights; it doesn’t come along with players, teams, or leagues."

Zelnick didn't outright refuse the idea the second time, but instead highlighted that it is not easy to jump into. "I’m sure we will make more announcements in due course," he added.

It is entirely possible that talks for the game went on behind the scenes. FIFA might have wanted the game closer to the World Cup to squeeze every bit of penny, as they're doing right now in the competition with commercials between matches disguised as hydration breaks.

2K might have refused the idea of making a game that quickly. Developing a football sim as complex in a shorter timeframe is not possible. You'd end up with laughable experiences like FIFA World Cup Launch Edition.

So, if rumors are to be believed, there was once a point where a FIFA 2K was close to happening. That might still happen, as there has to be a long-term plan for the license.

Do it right, and there is a ton of money and potential on the table, something both FIFA and 2K wouldn't want to miss.

We will be sure to update you if there is any announcement or leaks regarding the next mainline FIFA title.