Primary Subject: FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition on Netflix Games.

FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition on Netflix Games. Key Update: This is a streamlined, casual football experience developed by Delphi Interactive, designed to be played on smart TVs using a smartphone as a controller.

This is a streamlined, casual football experience developed by Delphi Interactive, designed to be played on smart TVs using a smartphone as a controller. Status: Launches June 11, 2026.

Launches June 11, 2026. Last Verified: June 7, 2026.

June 7, 2026. Quick Answer: The game is an exclusive title for Netflix subscribers, available at no extra cost. It features all 48 teams of the 2026 World Cup, 16 official stadiums, and over 1,200 players, focusing on "pick-up-and-play" local multiplayer rather than complex simulation or Ultimate Team modes.

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition (yes, the one that made headlines late last year thanks to FIFA's partnership with Netflix) will be released this week. Just a week before its launch, we had our first official look at the game.

We admit that's cutting it a little tight, but you'll probably understand why the game was kept under wraps for so long when you get a look at the gameplay.

FIFA's first major game post the high-profile breakup with the California-based publisher is nothing like EA FC.

Not to sound like an absolute muppet, the title never appeared to cater towards the same audience that played past EA's annual titles.

Anyway, here's all you need to know about FIFA World Cup Launch Edition.

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition Release Date

Credit: Netflix

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition releases on June 11, 2026, the same day the sport's biggest tournament kicks off. It was always scheduled to coincide with the competition, with content also said to be themed around it.

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition Platforms

At launch, FIFA World Cup Launch Edition will only be available on TV via Netflix Games.

In their recent Digital Football Strategy announcement, FIFA noted the game has "continued expansion across consoles, PC, and mobile planned."

So, while the game appears to be locked on Netflix Games on TV, it will eventually find its way to other platforms.

Is FIFA World Cup Launch Edition Free-to-Play?

Credit: Netflix

An active Netflix subscription is required to play FIFA World Cup Launch Edition. If you have any membership, you can play the game at no additional cost.

That's how Netflix Games work, as you can play any game on the platform for free as long as you have a subscription. We're not sure how it'll translate in pricing when it arrives on other platforms like consoles.

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition Gameplay

Credit: Netflix

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition is a casual pick-up-and-play game that does not aim to be competitive or demand your time like EA FC.

There is no Ultimate Team or in-game purchase where you build your teams. In terms of modes, the game will have Kick-off and Tournament, as well as Penalty Shootout on the side.

All of this will be centered around the current World Cup, featuring 48 teams, 1248 players, and 16 stadiums.

For gameplay, it is a footie game, so you'll tackle, pass, and score goals. It's first available on Netflix TV, so you'll need a subscription to launch the game. Then you can scan a QR code to use your mobile devices as a controller.

It is truly pick-up-and-play. We will give it that, and it doesn't require anything additional like a console or a controller. The core gameplay remains pretty basic, and controls are easy to pick up, even for casuals.

Post-launch content is also expected for the FIFA World Cup Launch Edition. The messaging has been that "Launch Edition" signifies the start, from where new updates will pile on to improve and widen the experience.

We will have to wait to see how all of this pans out and if it does end up roping in a big enough number of casuals to justify the post-launch support.

FIFA World Cup Launch Edition Trailer

If you want to just see the FIFA World Cup Launch Edition in action, check out the reveal trailer with gameplay below:

It should give you a good look at how the game plays. Besides, the launch is only a couple of days away, so you can try it yourself if you fancy.

That's everything about Netflix's FIFA, called FIFA World Cup Launch Edition.