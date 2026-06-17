Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 Key Update: EA FC 26 received a major "The World's Game" update featuring a fully licensed, 48-team international tournament mode to simulate the upcoming expanded World Cup.

EA FC 26 received a major "The World's Game" update featuring a fully licensed, 48-team international tournament mode to simulate the upcoming expanded World Cup. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 17, 2026

June 17, 2026 Quick Answer: The EA FC 26 engine simulates major World Cup Day 6 upsets, predicting a historic Congo victory over Portugal, alongside comfortable wins for England, Colombia, and Ghana.

Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is upon us, and just like yesterday, two big favorites, England and Portugal, are making their tournament debuts against Congo and Croatia, respectively.

Uzbekistan and Colombia will also take the pitch for the first time in Mexico City. Panama and Ghana face off at BMO Field in the second match of Group L.

Let's see how the EA FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and my final predictions.

Portugal 1 - 2 Congo

Credit: EA Sports

It seems the EA FC 26 simulation engine loves upsets, as after predicting Jordan to draw against Austria, it now has Congo upsetting Portugal 2-1, in what would be the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Despite Portugal dominating the game in all categories, Banza gave Congo the lead in the 44th minute.

Portugal only answered in the second half, with Pedro Neto leveling the game in the 70th minute.

However, Les Léopards went on to score a late winning goal, with B. Cipenga securing the three points with a superb goal in the 85th minute.

While this would certainly be entertaining TV, unless you are a Portugal fan, I have Vitinha and company beating Les Léopards 2-0.

Despite the predicted result, I don't expect the game to be a walk in the park. African national teams have showcased how organized they are, with Senegal's first-half performance versus France being a great example of that.

However, similar to what happened in yesterday's game, I think Portugal has a great and deep bench.

It has plenty of players capable of coming in and taking the game by storm, such as Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, João Félix, and Gonçalo Ramos.

I think that will be the difference-maker in today's game.

England 3 - 1 Croacia

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has England breezing past Croacia with a 3-1 win.

Despite trailing from the 13th minute, after a Perisic goal, the Three Lions quickly equalised through Rice at the 27th minute.

In the second half, England had the best chances and made them count, with Rashford's goal at the 61st minute confirming the comeback.

Of course, Harry Kane wouldn't be left out and amplified the Three Lions' lead at the 81st minute, killing the Croatians' hopes of getting anything out of the match.

I expect England to also come out with the win, but in a much closer contest. These national teams are no strangers, as Croatia eliminated England in the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

So, there is a revenge element for the England squad, while Croatia is confident they can upset the Three Lions once again.

I have England winning 2-1, in what I expect to be a closely contested match from start to finish.

Uzbekistan 2 - 3 Colombia

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 simulation, this match will be a thriller, with goals left and right, and uncertainty of who will come out on top until the referee blows the whistle.

In the simulation, Uzbekistan scored very early, with Sergeev making the net move in the 4th-minute.

Colombia's biggest star, Luis Diaz, answered back in the 19th-minute, leveling the contest.

The same Luiz Diaz gave Los Cafeteros the lead at the 58th minute. But Shomurodov tied the match again at the 64th minute.

Sporting star striker, Luis Suarez, gave Colombia the lead and the three points with a goal at the 82nd minute.

I hope this match is as interesting in real life as in the simulation.

However, I think Colombia will have a much easier time in this match, securing a 2-0 win and showing they will battle with Portugal for the number one spot in Group K.

Ghana 1 - 0 Panama

Credit: EA Sports

In a very even game, the FC 26 simulation has Ghana beating Panama 1-0, with Jordan Ayew scoring the lone goal at the 82nd-minute.

I expect this game to have more goals, as I have Ghana winning 2-1, in a game where they dominate but where Panama can still cause problems, especially on the break.

My Final Predictions

My predictions diverge a little from the FC 26 simulation, but after a 4-0 day, that's probably a good sign.

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

Portugal 2 - 0 Congo

England 2 - 1 Croacia

Uzbekistan 0 - 2 Colombia

Ghana 2 - 0 Panama