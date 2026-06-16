Primary Subject: FC 26 Greats of the Game (GotG).

FC 26 Greats of the Game (GotG). Key Update: Full lineup of promo players has been leaked.

Full lineup of promo players has been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: June 15, 2026

June 15, 2026 Quick Answer: Greats of the Game honors retired legends with highly rated, "juiced" player items, releasing Friday, June 19, 2026. Unlike the last time the promo was featured in EA FC, these cards are not live items this time and will not receive tournament-based upgrades.

With all eyes across the globe on the FIFA World Cup, pretty much all the ongoing campaigns in FC 26 are themed after the competition. This means new promo card releases will mostly be of active players.

Path To Glory does not have any ICONs. We already had Prime Heroes before that, which solely focused on Heroes. Now, to balance it all, the next one will put the spotlight on yesteryear greats who defined eras.

Here's everything you need to know about the Greats of the Game promo in FC 26.

When will the Greats of the Game Promo Release in FC 26?

Greats of the Game will go live on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT. That's the usual release time for new promos and their following teams.

All the upcoming promos before FC 27 have already been confirmed. Greats of the Game will be a one-team promo.

Glory Hunters will follow GotG and will have PlayStyle customisation similar to FUT Birthday and Season 8 reward track cards.

All Leaked FC 26 Greats of the Game Team 1 Players

Below is the full list of Greats of the Game cards that'll be part of Team 1:

ICONs

Zinedine Zidane

Thierry Henry

Andrés Iniesta

Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldinho

Johan Cruyff

Roberto Carlos

David Beckham

Gareth Bale

Paolo Maldini

Xavi

Franz Beckenbauer

Cafu

Iker Casillas

Ferenc Puskás

Marcelo

Mario Kempes

Rivellino

Gabriel Batistuta

Lothar Matthäus

Zico

Patrick Vieira

Toni Kroos

Didier Drogba

Philipp Lahm

Carles Puyol

Bobby Charlton

Alessandro Del Piero

Giorgio Chiellini

Oliver Kahn

Ronald Koeman

Davor Šuker

Miroslav Klose

John Barnes

Lilian Thuram

Heroes

Wesley Sneijder

Diego Forlán

Vincent Kompany

Rudi Völler

Hidetoshi Nakata

Sami Al Jaber

Bixente Lizarazu

More players will be leaked as the week continues, particularly SBCs, Objectives, and Token releases. We will keep you updated once all of them are known.

FC 26 Greats of the Game Explained

As the name suggests, Greats of the Game in FC 26 honors the retired legends of the sport, featuring ICONs and Heroes cards with amazing stats.

It is themed around their international performances and contributions, but what matters is that you'll get cards from ICONs and Heroes.

In the past, Greats of the Game was a live promo. That's not the case this time. So, the cards will be juiced right from release.

Mario Kempes and Rivellino are two new ICONs introduced in the promo. A standard version of the two will be available alongside each other.

That's everything about the Greats of the Game promo in FC 26.