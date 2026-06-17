Primary Subject: Hold the Fort Evolution in FC 26.

Hold the Fort Evolution in FC 26. Key Update: A center-back-focused upgrade path that provides massive stat boosts (+20 across the board) and turns the player into a National Pride rarity.

A center-back-focused upgrade path that provides massive stat boosts (+20 across the board) and turns the player into a National Pride rarity. Status: Live (starts by June 22).

Live (starts by June 22). Quick Answer: Hold the Fort is a high-impact defensive Evolution. By boosting base stats by +20 and granting elite defensive PlayStyles, it turns under-the-radar center-backs into meta-level defenders. Top picks include Süle, van de Ven, and Jill Scott.

Hold the Fort is a defensive-focused Evolution in FC 26 that provides a big boost to all the important stats for the position. It also gives the card National Pride rarity, allowing you to add further PS in the PlayStyles Lab.

Most high-rated players will already be capped on the PS, so that's essentially worthless. Unless you're building a chain for a player with zero or only a couple of PlayStyles, you have to settle with whatever the card already has.

All that said, here are the most standout players for Hold the Fort Evolution in FC 26.

Best FC 26 players for Hold the Fort Evolution

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout players for Hold the Fort Evolution are:

Niklas Süle (End of an Era)

(End of an Era) Micky van de Ven (Knockout Royalty)

(Knockout Royalty) Jill Scott (Fantasy FC Hero)

(Fantasy FC Hero) Omar Alderete (Showdown)

(Showdown) Alessandro Nesta (Trophy Titans, Baby)

The Evolution is made and best for center backs. There isn't one particular standout that'll catch your eye. For the attributes that matter, pretty much everyone will end up with similar stats.

You don't even have to take advantage of 3 PS+. If your player ends up with only 2 PS+, you can add the third one through the PS Lab, as the Evolution changes rarity to FoF: National Pride.

An ideal CB will be tall enough to deal with corners and odd crosses. You also need them to be physical to muscle attackers out of possession. Just make sure your candidates tick the two boxes, and you're fine.

You can also use this on players who play primarily as a CM or CDM, like Jill Scott, and have CB as an alternative position. Pick players who are always on defensive duties to take advantage of PS and stats.

Is Hold the Fort Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

Hold the Fort is a decent Evolution and is worth it for the right candidates.

However, it is not a must-do, so feel free to wait on better upgrades if you don't fancy it.

Hold the Fort Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the upgrades and requirements for Hold the Fort Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 91

Max 91 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 3

Max 3 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CB

Upgrades

Overall: +20 (94)

+20 (94) Acceleration: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Aggression: +20 (95)

+20 (95) Heading Acc.: +20 (95)

+20 (95) Interceptions: +20 (95)

+20 (95) Jumping: +20 (95)

+20 (95) Long Passing: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Def. Aware: +20 (95)

+20 (95) Short Passing: +20 (92)

+20 (92) Slide Tackle: +20 (96)

+20 (96) Sprint Speed: +20 (90)

+20 (90) Stand Tackle: +20 (96)

+20 (96) Stamina: +20 (94)

+20 (94) Strength: +20 (95)

+20 (95) Vision: +20 (92)

+20 (92) PlayStyles+: Intercept, Jockey (3)

Intercept, Jockey (3) PlayStyles: Aerial Fortress, Enforcer, Block (8)

Aerial Fortress, Enforcer, Block (8) Roles: Defender++, Ball-Playing Defender++

That's everything about the Hold the Fort Evolution in FC 26.