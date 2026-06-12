Primary Subject: FC 26 Path to Glory Team 2 SBC, Objectives, and Token Rewards.

FC 26 Path to Glory Team 2 SBC, Objectives, and Token Rewards. Key Update: All players have been leaked.

All players have been leaked. Status: Leaked.

Leaked. Last Verified: June 11, 2026.

June 11, 2026. Quick Answer: The Path to Glory Team 2 launch brings another batch of cards, including an "End of an Era" SBC for Alexia Putellas, gauntlet rewards, and new Showdown matchups centered on the upcoming World Cup fixtures.

Another FC 26 Path to Glory team will hit the packs at the usual Friday hour. This also means we'll see another round of SBC and Objective releases during the coming week.

Some of the PTG cards available in the Token Store will also be refreshed with a new batch.

Added with the recent The World's Game update, the Token Store is now the primary method to acquire cards and packs in the game. You can obtain Tokens by simply playing the game.

All that said, here are all the SBC, Objective, and Token cards coming to FC 26 with Team 2 of Path to Glory.

All FC 26 Path to Glory Team 2 SBC, Token & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBCs or as Objective rewards during Team 2 of Path to Glory promo:

SBC & Objectives

Alexia Putellas (End of an Era)

(End of an Era) Samuel Eto’o (Gauntlet Reward)

(Gauntlet Reward) Pedro Neto (PTG)

(PTG) Alexis Mac Allister (PTG)

(PTG) Tim Payne (PTG)

(PTG) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (PTG)

(PTG) Xaver Schlager (PTG)

(PTG) Oh Hyeon Gyu (PTG)

After fourteen years and one of the most decorated spells, Alexia Putellas announced that she would be leaving FC Barcelona Femení last month. She was a key figure in the Catalan club's dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

Putellas won back-to-back Ballon d'Or Féminin awards in 2021 and 2022. She leaves the Spanish side with 38 trophies to her name. That's truly the end of an era.

Token Rewards

Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Sadio Mané

Djibril Sow

Madueke

Akliouche

Kim Min Jae

Showdown SBC

Tino Livramento vs. Martin Baturina (England vs. Croatia)

(England vs. Croatia) Lucas Bergvall vs. Noa Lang (Sweden vs. Netherlands)

Showdown SBC usually ends right before the showdown match begins. The team that wins the matchup will see its player receive live upgrades, and the other card will fetch nothing.

Most of these so far have been club showdowns. This time it'll be around the biggest competition in world football.

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. More cards may be released during the campaign.

All of them should arrive before June 19, 2026.