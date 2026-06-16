Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA World Cup 2026 Simulation Mode)

EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA World Cup 2026 Simulation Mode) Key Update: The EA FC 26 engine simulates Day 6 of the World Cup, predicting tight debut wins for favorites France and Argentina, while projected dark horse Norway dominates.

The EA FC 26 engine simulates Day 6 of the World Cup, predicting tight debut wins for favorites France and Argentina, while projected dark horse Norway dominates. Status: Confirmed (Simulation-based editorial content)

Confirmed (Simulation-based editorial content) Last Verified: June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026 Quick Answer: The EA FC 26 simulation predicts Day 6 World Cup wins for France (2-1), Norway (2-1), and Argentina (1-0), with Austria and Jordan drawing 1-1.

After a day five full of surprises, with four draws, of which the Cape Verde 0-0 with Spain was the most impressive one, day six of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to deliver even more madness.

Today, the previous edition's finalists and major favorites, France and Argentina, make their debut in two matches that might be closer than expected.

Everyone's dark horse pick, Norway, also enters the action against Iraq, while Austria and Jordan will feature in an overlooked game that might deliver more than many expect.

Without further ado, let's see how the EA FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and if they match our predictions.

France 2 - 1 Senegal

Credit: EA Sports

The EA FC 26 simulation predicts France to beat Senegal 2-1, with the current vice-champions dominating almost from start to finish.

Rabiot gave the French the lead at the 34th - minute mark, and Dembele put the two-time World Cup champions ahead by two at the 54th-minute mark.

Sarr managed to reduce the score at the 82nd minute, but it was to litle to late for The Lions of Teranga.

I expect the outcome of this game to be the same in real life, but I have Senegal giving France a much better run for their money.

Senegal is a very well-organized team, as are most top teams from the African continent in today's game, and they also possess a decent amount of individual talent.

I think a 2-1 win for France is on the cards, in what I expect to be one of the best games in the tournament so far.

Iraq 1 - 2 Norway

The EA FC 26 simulation has Norway beating Iraq 2-1 in a dominant debut that isn't showcased by the final result.

Haaland gave Norway the lead with a goal at the 4th-minute mark, and Al Furatami tied the game for Iraq in their first shot of the game.

Nusa secured the three points for the Norwegians with a goal at the 87th - minute mark, awarding them a much-deserved win, as they dominated both possession and chances created in the simulation.

I think this game will be much more one-sided in real life, as I have Norway beating Iraq 3-0, in a statement win from the biggest dark horses of the tournament.

Argentina 1 - 0 Algeria

According to the EA FC 26 simulation, the reigning world champions are going to sneak by Algeria, with Lionel Messi's lone goal at the 8th-minute mark being enough to secure the three points.

The game was very even in the simulation, with Argentina having clearer chances but with no team dominating possession.

I expect this game to have more goals, as Argentina's firepower is something to be scared of, and Algeria is also capable of causing problems to the world champions.

I predict a 3-1 win for Argentina, in a game where the individual quality of the Albicelestes attack will prove to be too much for the Algerian side.

Austria 1 - 1 Jordan

Credit: EA Sports

In the most surprising simulation result so far, Jordan draws with Austria in a game they completely dominated, with 68% possession.

Chukwuemeka gave Austria the lead against the run of play, with a goal on the 59th- minute mark.

Jordan didn't take long to tie the game, with Al Rawabiah equalising at the 67th - minute mark.

This was a very surprising result for me, as I think Austria will comfortably beat Jordan 2-0.

I see Austria as having much more individual quality, while being very solid tactically.

Ralf Rangnick is great at preparing his teams and finding the opponents' weak points, and I expect his experience to play a big role in this match.

Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

France 2 - 1 Senegal

Iraq 0 - 3 Norway

Argentina 3 - 1 Algeria

Austria 2 - 0 Jordan