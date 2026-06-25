Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 Key Update: Day 16 of the World Cup features critical group stage deciders alongside simulated match outcomes from EA Sports FC 26.

Day 16 of the World Cup features critical group stage deciders alongside simulated match outcomes from EA Sports FC 26. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 25, 2026

June 25, 2026 Quick Answer: Day 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 match predictions, and EA Sports FC 26 simulations reveal group stage finales for Germany, the USA, Japan, and Sweden.

Day 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, which means we have six games to feast on.

Japan and Sweden should be the most exciting match of the day, with Ecuador vs Germany coming right behind.

The final standings of Groups D, E, and F will be decided today.

Furthermore, today's results are also very important for the standings in the best third-best place finishers.

Let's see how the FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and also take a look at my final predictions.

Curaçao vs Côte d'Ivoire

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Côte d'Ivoire beating Curação with a lone goal from Kessie in the 86th minute.

In the simulation, the match was quite one-sided, with Côte d'Ivoire having most of the possession and goal chances.

My Prediction

Côte d'Ivoire has been one of the best teams to watch this tournament.

You can argue they deserved a draw against Germany, as they were the better team for most of that match.

Unfortunately for them, they missed some crucial chances to put the game out of reach from the Germans.

I think they are massive favorites in this match, and if they perform at a similar level as they did against Germany, the win should be a formality.

I have Côte d'Ivoire winning 3-0.

Paraguay vs Australia

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Paraguay beating Australia 3-1, in a very one-sided game.

Arce gave Paraguay the lead in the 13th minute, with O'Neill equalizing in the 54th minute.

That result didn't last long, with Arce scoring again in the 66th minute.

Avalos scored the third and final goal of the match in the 79th minute.

My Prediction

I think Paraguay is the slight favorite for this match, as they have better individual players.

However, Australia has showcased clinical finishing and tactical composure.

They aren't going to play an astonishing brand of football, but they will sit back, defend well, and wait for their chances.

A draw is enough for both teams to go through, and I think that's precisely what's going to happen.

I have Paraguay and Australia drawing 1-1.

Turkey vs USA

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 clearly simulation hasn't seen Turkey play, as they have them beating the USA 5-2.

Pulisic gave the USA the lead, but Turkey managed to take control of the game before half-time, with goals from Baris and Unzun.

Baris scored another in the beginning of the second half, with Yildiz increasing the Turkish lead in the 61st minute.

Balogun reduced the difference, but Unzun scored again just three minutes later, establishing the final result.

My Prediction

I would be shocked if this result or something in the vicinity of it happened.

Turkey has been poor this tournament, being the biggest disappointment of this World Cup by a big margin.

On the other hand, the USA has surprised fans from across the globe with an exciting and electric brand of football, fueled by its fans.

I have the USA dominating this game and coming away with a 2-0 win.

Japan vs Sweden

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 Simulation, Japan will draw 1-1 against Sweden in a game with few clear chances.

Isak gave Sweden the lead in the 21st minute, with Ayase equalizing in the 38th minute.

My Prediction

Sweden looked really bad versus the Netherlands. Once Elanga and Bergvall came on, things improved, but it was too little too late at that point.

Defensibly, the team looks very disjointed, and I expect them to struggle against a Japanese side that is good on the ball and has some technically gifted players.

A team is the sum of its parts, and in this regard, Japan is a much better team than Sweden.

I have Japan comfortably winning this game 2-0.

Tunisia vs Netherlands

Credit: EA Sports

In the upset of upsets, the FC 26 simulation has Tunisia shocking the football world with a 2-1 win against the Netherlands.

Gakpo gave the Netherlands the lead in the 22nd minute, and not much else happened in the first half.

However, Hannibal equalized in the 46th minute, and just eleven minutes later, Mastouri completed the Eagles of Carthage's comeback.

My Prediction

Tunisia has been one of the worst teams in this World Cup, with a 5-1 and 4-0 loss in their resume so far.

The Netherlands is coming off a dominant 5-1 win versus Sweden, so you can already see the picture I'm painting.

I think the Netherlands will demolish Tunisia, winning 4-0 and securing first place in Group F.

Ecuador vs Germany

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation predicts a 2-2 draw between Ecuador and Germany.

Wirtz gave Germany the lead in the 36th minute, with Estupinin equalizing in the 46th minute.

Yeboah completed the Ecuador comeback with a goal in the 76th minute, but just a few minutes later, Havertz equalized.

My Prediction

Great teams find a way to win, and that's exactly what Germany did against Côte d'Ivoire, in a game that looked impossible for the Germans to win on multiple occasions.

Individually, Germany is by far the best team, and they are coming off an impressive win against a good Côte d'Ivoire team.

I think that momentum will carry over, with Germany winning 2-0 and securing first place in Group E.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 - Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

Curaçao 0 - 3 Côte d'Ivoire

Equador 0 - 2 Germany

Japan 2 - 0 Sweden

Tunisia 0 - 4 Netherlands

Paraguay 1 - 1 Australia

Turkey 0 - 2 USA