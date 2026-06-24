Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Simulation Mode)

EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Simulation Mode) Key Update: EA Sports FC 26 runs a virtual simulation alongside expert analyst predictions to project the final Group A, B, and C standings for Day 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

EA Sports FC 26 runs a virtual simulation alongside expert analyst predictions to project the final Group A, B, and C standings for Day 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 Quick Answer: The FC 26 simulation predicts wins for Switzerland, Bosnia, Morocco, and Brazil, while projecting draws for Mexico vs. Czechia and South Africa vs. South Korea.

Day 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is upon us, and we are in for a feast of great football.

Canada and Switzerland are arguably the most exciting match of the day, but Brazil versus Scotland also promises to be an entertaining game.

Today, the final standings of Groups A, B, and C will be decided, and the battle for third place in Group C is one you can't overlook.

Let's see how the FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and also take a look at my final predictions.

Switzerland 3 - 2 Canada

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Switzerland beating Canada 3-2 in what would be an amazing game to watch.

Canada's Jonathan David gave the hosts the lead in the 35th minute.

Embolo equalized in the 46th minute and gave Switzerland the lead with his second goal of the game in the 68th minute.

Muheim increased the Swiss lead to two in the 70th minute, with Jonathan David managing to reduce it in the 85th minute.

My Prediction

Just like the simulation, I expect this to be a fantastic game, with both teams battling for the three points and the first place in Group B.

I have Switzerland taking the three points with a 2-1 win. They have performed very well so far, with that draw against Qatar being quite unlucky.

I also think Switzerland's individual level is better. Players such as Ndoye and Manzambi are in great form and can unlock a game on their own.

With Canada playing at home and this game deciding who secures the top spot in Group B, this match promises to be very entertaining.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 - 0 Qatar

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 simulation, Bosnia will defeat Qatar 2-0 in a very one-sided game.

Demirovic scored both goals for The Dragons, one in the 4oth minute and the second in the 69th minute.

My Prediction

I think this will be a very one sided afair, as Bosnia and Herzegovina has more quality and is very solid defensively.

Don't get fooled by the 4-1 loss against Switzerland; the game was even until the red card, with Switzerland only able to break the deadlock in the 74th minute.

I have Bosnia comfortably winning 2-0 and securing third place in the group.

Morocco 2 - 1 Haiti

The FC 26 simulation has Morocco sneaking past Haiti with a 2-1 win.

Jean Jacques gave Haiti the lead in the 20th minute, with Brahim equalizing in the 29th minute.

Saibari, Morocco's goal machine in this tournament, secured the three points for The Atlas Lions with a goal in the 74th minute.

My Prediction

I think this will be the most uneven match of the day. Morocco is one of the favorites to lift the trophy, at least for me.

Their performances so far have been great, and they were against two good teams, including another tournament favorite in Brazil.

Haiti is the weakest team in the group, and I expect Morocco to dominate from start to finish and secure a well-deserved 3-0 win.

Scotland 1 - 2 Brazil

The FC 26 simulation sees Brazil defeat Scotland 2-1 in a game where they dominated possession and goal chances, but struggled to convert.

Vinicius Junior scored the opening goal in the 8th minute, and Hickey equalized for Scotland in the 21st minute.

Luis Henrique got subbed in the 60th minute and scored the winning goal just five minutes later, securing the three points for the Canarinha.

My Prediction

I also have Brazil winning this match, but by only 1-0.

Scotland is a very physical team that likes to play in a low block. This can create problems for Brazil, as it did for Morocco.

However, the individual quality of the Canarinha should be enough to secure a win, even if only by a minimal margin.

I think this will be a more interesting game than most people predict.

Czechia 1 - 1 Mexico

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation predicts Czechia to draw 1-1 with Mexico.

Quinones gave Mexico the lead in the 19th minute, with Schick equalizing in the 79th minute.

In the simulation, Czechia had most of the possession and one more goal chance.

My Prediction

Mexico has showcased a much better brand of football since minute one of their World Cup debut.

Czechia is a good team defensively and has managed to score in both games of this group stage.

Despite that, there is a big lack of creativity in the final third, and they are also far from being a prolific team in front of goal.

Mexico plays at home, has better individual players, and has been better in all phases of the game in this tournament.

I have no reason to think this game will be any different, and that's why I have Mexico winning 2-0.

South Africa 1 - 1 South Korea

Credit: EA Sports

In the second match of Group A, the FC 26 simulation predicts another 1-1 draw.

Modiba scored South Africa's goal in the 69th minute, with Lee Jae Sung equalizing in the 76th minute.

South Korea had more possession and chances, but didn't manage to materialize that into a win.

My Prediction

Similar to the first Group A match of the day, I see South Korea as a much better team.

South Africa has shown flashes, and they are a very resilient team. However, the South Koreans are better with and without the ball.

South Korea hasn't struggled to create scoring chances; they did struggle to convert them against Mexico, but I expect them to be more clinical in front of goal today.

A win would secure the second spot in the Group for South Korea. However, an upset by South Africa would likely award them third place in the group.

This would likely guarantee them a spot in the knockout round, as one of the eight best third-place finishers of the World Cup group stage.

All that being said, I have South Korea winning 2-1.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 - Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

Switzerland 2 - 1 Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 - 0 Qatar

Morocco 3 - 0 Haiti

Scotland 0 - 1 Brazil

Czechia 0 - 2 Mexico

South Africa 1 - 2 South Korea