Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (World Cup 2026 Simulation mode)

EA Sports FC 26 (World Cup 2026 Simulation mode) Key Update: Day 13 World Cup predictions feature a shocking FC 26 simulation where Iraq upsets France 2-0, contrasting with the author's predicted 3-0 France victory.

Day 13 World Cup predictions feature a shocking FC 26 simulation where Iraq upsets France 2-0, contrasting with the author's predicted 3-0 France victory. Status: Confirmed (Predictions and gameplay simulation results)

Confirmed (Predictions and gameplay simulation results) Last Verified: June 22, 2026

June 22, 2026 Quick Answer: Get the FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 predictions and FC 26 simulation results for Argentina vs Austria, France vs Iraq, Jordan vs Algeria, and Norway vs Senegal.

Day 13 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it has some interesting matches in store for us.

Argentina and Austria headline matchday 9, with the remaining three matches having some clear favorites.

Today's matches will mark the end of the World Cup dream for some, but it can also be the day some dreams become reality.

Let's see how the FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and also take a look at my final predictions.

Argentina 2 - 1 Austria

Credit: EA Sports

In the most anticipated match of Day 12, the FC 26 simulation has Argentina defeating Austria 2-1 in an even contest

De Paul gave the reigning world champions the lead in the 30th minute.

Arnautovic answered in the second half, scoring the equalizer in the 51st minute.

Alvarez gave the Albiceleste the win with a goal in the 59th minute.

My Prediction

I also have Argentina winning this game, but I don't think they will concede a goal.

Tactically, the Austrians are very good, being very disciplined defensively. They also have the quality up front to hurt you.

Rangnick has quality players on the bench at his disposal, allowing him to change the team's approach to the game.

This change can be of a tactical nature or technical, introducing players who can offer more quality on the ball and in the final third.

Unfortunately, they are going against a well-oiled machine that has a generational player who seems to be turning back the clock.

I have Argentina beating Austria 2-0, in an even contest.

France 0 - 2 Iraq

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Iraq beating France 2-0, in what would be the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup.

Al Babilawi scored the first goal three minutes in, and Al Furatani increased the Lions of Mesopotamia's lead at the 68th-minute mark.

Iraq showcased perfect efficiency, with two shots on goal that resulted in two goals.

My Prediction

I would be shocked if France lost this game, and even more if they did so scoreless.

There is no doubt France is the better team, especially on an individual level, and I expect them to have the solutions to all the problems the Lions of Mesopotamia throw their way.

With so much firepower in France's arsenal, and an Iraq defense that has proven to be shaky, the attacking talent of Les Bleus should have a field day.

I have France winning 3-0 in a very dominant fashion.

Jordan 0 - 1 Algeria

According to the FC 26 simulation, Algeria will earn their first points of the competition, winning 1-0 with a goal from Kherzano at the 77th minute.

The game was very one-sided, with Algeria dominating both possession and goal chances.

My Prediction

For once, I agree with the FC 26 simulation, as I also think Algeria will dominate this game from start to finish.

The individual quality of the Algerian players should be the difference-maker.

In the first game, they played against an inspired Lionel Messi, who is almost impossible to beat.

Now, facing a much more accessible opponent, they shouldn't have a hard time securing the three points and taking a huge step toward qualifying for the knockout round.

I have Algeria winning 2-0.

Norway 0 - 2 Senegal

The FC 26 simulation has Senegal beating Norway 2 - 0, with Nicolas Jackson and Mane scoring the Lions of Teranga goals.

This would be an upset, but not on the level of Iraq beating France, as Senegal has some very talented players.

My Prediction

This is a very tricky game to predict, as both teams have quality players, with Erling Haaland being the heavyweight going into this match.

But this Senegal team showcased some great tactical discipline against France, especially in the first half.

France needed the genius of Olise and Mbappe to secure a win that at times seemed impossible to achieve.

Norway has Haaland, but it doesn't have any player with the creativity of Olise or Cherky.

In theory, Ødegaard would be that player, but he's form hasn't been amazing this past year and a half, and he is far from the player who would once decide matches on his own.

I think this will be a very closely contested match, which will end in a 1-1 draw.

While Norway looked great in their first game, Senegal is a much better team than Iraq.

On the other hand, Senegal was already tested against France, and they looked good for most of the game.

I expect this to be one of the best games of the tournament so far.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 13 - Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

Argentina 2 - 0 Austria

France 3 - 0 Iraq

Jordan 0 - 2 Algeria

Norway 1 - 1 Senegal