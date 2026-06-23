Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (World's Game Update / World Cup Mode)

EA Sports FC 26 (World's Game Update / World Cup Mode) Key Update: An expert uses an EA Sports FC 26 simulation to predict critical Matchday 14 fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

An expert uses an EA Sports FC 26 simulation to predict critical Matchday 14 fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 23, 2026

June 23, 2026 Quick Answer: The FC 26 simulation predicts a 3-1 win for Portugal, a 2-2 draw for England vs Ghana, and wins for Croatia and Colombia.

Day 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and we have very important games in Groups L and K coming up.

England and Ghana are the main attraction of matchday 14, but Colombia against Congo also promises to be an interesting game.

Portugal's second game of the tournament also promises to give fans plenty to talk about.

Some World Cup dreams will end today, but new heroes will also be born.

Let's see how the FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and also take a look at my final predictions.

Portugal 3 - 1 Uzbekistan

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Portugal dominating and defeating Uzbekistan 3-1.

Uzbekistan are the ones who open the score, with a 38th-minute goal by Masharipov.

The Seleção das Quinas only answers at the end of the first half, with Ronaldo equalizing in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, Bruno Fernandes gives Portugal the lead at the 64th minute.

Ronaldo ends any doubts about the result with a goal in the 80th minute.

My Prediction

This would be a dream scenario for Portugal. Ronaldo scores, the team wins comfortably, and all the media noise goes away, even if just for a week.

I have Portugal winning 2-0, but their performance needs to be night and day compared to their game against Congo.

If the Seleção das Quinas struggles and gives Uzbekistan hope, this game can quickly become tricky.

England 2 - 2 Ghana

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 simulation, England is going to draw against Ghana, in a very entertaining match.

O'Reilly opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, with Iñaki Williams equalising in the 59th minute.

The same Williams gave Ghana the lead in the 67th minute, but Bellingham managed to recover a point for the Three Lions with a goal in the 85th minute.

My Prediction

I think this is going to be a fantastic match, as both teams have quality players, and England is showcasing their most exciting version since the 2018 World Cup.

I have the Three Lions winning 3-1, as the team is clicking, and on an individual level, it's hard to ask for better players than Kane, Bellingham, Rice, Eze, and so on.

Tuchel has premium options on the bench; Ghana doesn't, and that gives England a massive advantage.

Even if the game isn't going as expected, the Three Lions' substitutions can single-handedly change the game.

Croatia 3 - 1 Panama

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Croatia dominating Panama, earning a deserved 3-1 win.

Pasalic opened the scoring with a goal in the 54th minute. Murilli equalized for Panama in the 67th minute.

From then on, it was all Croatia. Budimir gave the Vatreni the lead in the 70th minute, and Perisic confirmed the win with the third goal in the 86th minute.

My Prediction

I think this match will go very similar to the simulation.

Croatia is the best team, with better individual players who are used to playing together.

Panama's performance versus Ghana was far from great, and now they are facing an infinitely better team, at least in my book.

I have Croatia dominating and securing an easy 3-0 win, in a must-win game for the Vatreni.

Colombia 2 - 1 Congo

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Colombia beating Congo 2-1 in a very close game.

Luis Diaz gave Colombia the lead in the 29th minute, with Mukau equalizing only in the second half, at the 69th minute.

Quintero gave Colombia the three points with a goal in the 82nd minute.

My Prediction

Congo is a very tactically disciplined team, as they showcased against Portugal. Their players are very strong physically and excel at winning duels.

Wan-Bissaka had a fantastic game against Portugal, but now he has to face Luis Diaz.

Truth be told, having such a great defensive player to mark a phenomenal winger like Diaz gives Congo a chance at getting points from this contest.

I still have Colombia winning 2-1, but this is going to be a hard game for Los Cafeteros, harder than most expect.

If Congo can be as solid defensively as they were with Portugal, apart from conceding the early goal, and can be more clinical in the final third, there is a good chance Les Léopards come out with a win.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14 - Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

Portugal 2 - 0 Uzbekistan

England 3 - 1 Ghana

Croatia 3 - 0 Panama

Colombia 2 - 1 Congo