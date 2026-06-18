Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Mode)

EA Sports FC 26 (FIFA World Cup 2026 Tournament Mode) Key Update: Day 8 of the tournament features crucial second-round matchups in Groups A and B, highlighted by simulation results and expert predictions for key host nations.

Day 8 of the tournament features crucial second-round matchups in Groups A and B, highlighted by simulation results and expert predictions for key host nations. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 18, 2026

June 18, 2026 Quick Answer: The EA FC 26 simulation predicts a 1-1 draw between Mexico and South Korea, though final manual predictions favor a 2-1 victory for Mexico.

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it brings us the second round of matches in Groups A and B.

While Mexico and South Korea headline matchday 8, three other interesting matches will either restore or end World Cup hopes.

Let's see how the FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and also take a look at my final predictions.

Czechia 2 - 1 South Africa

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Czechia beating South Africa 2-1 in a very even game.

South Africa took the lead in the 19th minute, with a goal from Foster.

Czechia answered back at the end of the first half with a goal from Sulc, with the game tied 1-1 at halftime.

Patrik Schick gave Repre the lead in the 73rd minute, with the goal being enough to secure the three points.

My Prediction

I expect the result of this match to be the same, with Czechia taking the three points and being one step from the knockout stage.

However, I see Czechia dominating this match, with the individual quality of players such as Patrik Schick, Coufal, and Sulc being the difference-maker.

A 2-0 scoreline is my prediction.

Mexico 1 - 1 South Korea

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 simulation, the most anticipated matchup of Day 8 will end up in a 1-1 draw.

Quinones gave Mexico the lead at the 34th minute, and South Korea only answered in the later stages of the match, with Lee Jae Sung equalizing in the 76th minute.

The simulation predicts this to be a very even match, with both teams splitting the possession and goal chances.

My Prediction

While a draw is the most likely outcome, I think this game will have more goals.

With Mexico playing on home soil, I have to go with El Tricolor to win 2-1 in what I expect to be a very entertaining game.

Canada 1 - 1 Qatar

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has lightning striking twice, with Qatar drawing 1-1 with Canada, in a very close game.

Eustaquio gave the hosts the lead in the 48th minute, and Edmilson JR equalized in the 65th.

This would be a good result for Qatar and an awful one for Canada

My Prediction

Canada is the far superior team in this match, but as we have seen before, that doesn't matter sometimes.

The level of this World Cup is quite high, with most national teams showcasing great tactical composure, with clear game plans and even clearer ways of how to execute them.

That being said, I have Canada dominating this match, leaving with a 2-0 win and much-needed three points.

Playing on home soil will certainly give Canada an even bigger edge.

Switzerland 1 - 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Credit: EA Sports

In what would be the biggest upset of the day, barring a Qatar or South Africa win, the FC 26 simulation has Bosnia beating Switzerland 2-1.

The first 45 minutes were uneventful, with the first goal of the game coming at the 54th-minute mark by Mujakic.

Switzerland equalized soon after, with Rieder levelling things in the 59th minute.

Katic gave Bosnia-Herzegovina the win with a goal in the 85th minute.

My Prediction

I see Switzerland as a much more complete team, especially when they have possession. Bosnia-Herzegovina relies on set-pieces, as it doesn't create a lot from positional attacks or from counters.

Switzerland is coming off an unlucky draw against Qatar, and that game has certainly taught them a lesson.

I expect a strong performance from the Nati, culminating in a 3-1 win and a much-deserved place at the top of Group B.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 8 - Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

Czechia 2 - 0 South Africa

Mexico 2 - 1 South Korea

Canada 2 - 0 Qatar

Switzerland 3 - 1 Bosnia-Herzegovina