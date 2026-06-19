Primary Subject: FIFA World Cup 2026 (Group Stage, Day 9)

FIFA World Cup 2026 (Group Stage, Day 9) Key Update: Day 9 features critical second-round group matches for Groups C and D, highlighted by a simulation versus reality prediction clash for the USA, Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland.

Day 9 features critical second-round group matches for Groups C and D, highlighted by a simulation versus reality prediction clash for the USA, Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 19, 2026

June 19, 2026 Quick Answer: This article breaks down full predictions and EA Sports FC 26 video game simulations for the Day 9 group stage fixtures at the 2026 World Cup.

Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is here, and it brings us the second round of matches in Groups C and D.

Scotland and Morocco headline matchday 9, with the remaining three matches having heavy favorites.

Today's matches will mark the end of the World Cup dream for some, but it can also be the day some dreams become reality.

Let's see how the FC 26 simulation thinks these games will pan out, and also take a look at my final predictions.

United States 2 - 2 Australia

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has the United States drawing 2 -2 with Australia, which was involved in the biggest upset of this World Cup so far, a 2-0 win over Turkey.

In an evenly matched contest, Toure gave Australia the lead in the 12th minute, with Balogun equalizing for the hosts in the 49th minute.

Balogun scored his and the United States ' second goal of the match in the 75th minute to give them a lead, which only lasted three minutes, as Toure equalized in the 78th minute.

My Prediction

Unless lightning strikes twice, and Australia's astonishing conversion rate continues, I see the United States winning this one with relative ease.

Their performance against Paraguay was nothing short of amazing. Playing at home, with the confidence the win against Paraguay injected in this team and fan base, I predict a dominant 3-1 win for the hosts.

Morocco 0 - 0 Scotland

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Morocco and Scotland drawing 0-0, in a very uneventful contest.

This would be a good result for the Scots, who already have three points.

My Prediction

I expect Scotland to be very solid defensively, but I would be surprised if this game ended without goals.

Morocco showcased a good brand of football against Brazil, and if their individual play is slightly better, then they should win this match.

I have Morocco winning 2-1, in a game that will be more entertaining to watch than many expect.

Brazil 2 - 1 Haiti

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 simulation has Brazil barely winning this game, 2-1.

Isidor gave Haiti the lead in the 10th minute. Brazil only answered in the second half, with Vini JR equalizing in the 55th minute.

The same Vini JR gave Brazil the lead and the three points with a goal at the 66th-minute mark.

My Prediction

I would be shocked and worried if Brazil struggled this much against Haiti.

Yes, their performance against Morocco wasn't exactly amazing, but it's Morocco, one of the candidates to go the whole way, at least in my book.

I think Brazil will dominate, winning this match by 4-0 and showing there is still hope for the Hexa to happen this year.

Turkey 1 - 2 Paraguay

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 simulation, Paraguay will upset Turkey 2-1, which would certainly make alarms go off in the Turkish federation.

Sosa gave Paraguay the lead at the 54th minute, with Arda Guller equalizing in the 68th minute.

Kaku's goal at the 81st minute secured Paraguay the three points.

My Prediction

Honestly, I wouldn't be shocked if Paraguay ended up upsetting Turkey, as the perennial dark horses have left a lot to desire.

The individual quality of Turkey is undeniable, but they haven't looked cohesive, and they are also far from being tactically brilliant.

It's a group of quality players that don't know how to play together. In previous World Cups, that might have been enough, but the quality of national team football has increased significantly, and even the weaker teams on paper are now a tough nut to crack.

I have this match ending 1-1, but a Paraguay win and another shocking Turkey result are definitely on the cards.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 - Final Predictions

Here are my final predictions for today's games:

United States 3 - 1 Australia

Morocco 2 - 1 Scotland

Brazil 4 - 0 Haiti

Turkey 1 - 1 Paraguay