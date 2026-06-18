Primary Subject: Games of the Future 2026 (Phygital Contenders Qualification Stage)

Games of the Future 2026 (Phygital Contenders Qualification Stage) Key Update: The five-day Phygital Contenders international tournament has wrapped up in Kazakhstan, officially cementing the final group of qualifying clubs and individual athletes across football, basketball, and digital dancing.

The five-day Phygital Contenders international tournament has wrapped up in Kazakhstan, officially cementing the final group of qualifying clubs and individual athletes across football, basketball, and digital dancing. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: June 18, 2026

June 18, 2026 Quick Answer: ACF x Allur won football, ZM NITUI won basketball, and Andres Guardo won dancing at Phygital Contenders Astana, securing their spots at GOTF 2026.

Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 was the last chance teams from across the globe had to qualify for the Games of the Future 2026.

After five days of fierce competition, new champions were crowned, and the last tickets for the Games of the Future 2026 were secured.

Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 Comes to A Close

Credit: Phygital Games of the Future

More than 200 teams from over 20 countries from Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America participated in Phygital Contenders Astana 2026.

All of them battled with one goal in mind: to secure a place in Games of the Future 2026, the biggest Phygital tournament in the world.

In the Phygital Football discipline, ACF x Allur were crowned winners of Phygital Contenders Astana 2026, securing passage to GOTF 2026.

But they weren't alone, as NS team, KMF Titograd, and FC OLYMPIC PHYGITAL also booked a ticket to the event, which will take place in Astana later this summer.

ZM NITUI earned the championship crown in Phygital Basketball, with MINSK, Valencia Basket, and Triada securing the remaining qualifying spots.

After the impressive triumph versus MINSK in the grand final, Jan Kroflin from ZM NITUI said the following:

"We faced a strong team and knew we would have to be at our best. We stayed focused, executed our game plan, and got the result we wanted. Now our attention turns to the Games of the Future"

In Phygital Dancing, Andres Guardo lifted the trophy and will be joined by Sagdi, Susan Huertas, and Sergio Mayta in Games of the Future 2026.

John Hewitt, International Marketing & Communications Director at Phygital International, was very happy with the event, saying:

"Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 has showcased the extraordinary talent, determination and competitive spirit that define phygital sport."

"Bringing together athletes and clubs from across the world, the tournament highlighted both the global appeal of this format and the strength and diversity of the phygital movement."

Phygital Contenders Astana 2026 delivered some memorable moments and increased the excitement around Games of the Future 2026.

With all qualified teams now confirmed, all eyes are now set on Astana, where Games of the Future 2026 takes place from 18 July to 1 August.

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