- Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 7 XP Guide
- Key Update: New batch Objectives were added recently with the final Team of the Season Squad.
- Status: Active
- Last Verified: May 20, 2026.
- Quick Answer: Weekly and Racing Towards Victory Evolving Kit chains provide over 5,000 Season Points. While Ultimate Team objectives provide plenty elsewhere too, players falling behind should look to Clubs and Career mode, which currently offer over 7,000 combined SP for tasks like scoring goals, winning cups, and completing manager challenges.
If you've been active and ticking off all the Objectives that come along, you should already be walking past level 30 of Season 7 in FC 26. Even if you've just tuned in and are racing against the clock, you can still complete it.
The final card reward might not be too tempting. But the packs in the reward track could be your final shot at getting Kylian Mbappé or Claudia Pina from La Liga and Liga F squads and more when Ultimate TOTS goes live later next week.
All that said, here's how to level up on Season 7 fast.
Fastest Way To Get SP In FC 26 Season 7
Unlike regular battle pass XP in other games, Season Points in FC 26 can only be obtained by completing Objectives.
There is a limited amount of SP available at a single time to deliberately pace your progression and not have you knock off all 30 levels in the first week.
You have to complete SP-providing Objectives to level up.
Here are the Ultimate Team Objectives during the final two weeks of the Team of the Season campaign and the amount of SP they provide:
Sterling Spotlight Cup (Live Events)
- Reward: 500 SP
- Play 10 matches in the Sterling Spotlight Cup.
- Expires: May 29
TOTS HM Elena Julve (Campaign)
- Reward: 200 SP
- Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 player from Spain in your starting 11.
- Expires: May 25
TOTS HM Hjulmand (Campaign)
- Reward: 200 SP
- Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 player from Denmark in your starting 11.
- Expires: May 22
TOTS: Champions Objective (Campaign)
- Reward: 250 SP
- Win 2 matches in Champions while having Min. 3 LALIGA players in your starting 11.
- Expires: May 20
Adapt Your Tactics (Campaign)
- Reward: 300 SP
- Play 5 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using 4-4-2.
- Expires: May 22
LALIGA TOTS Exhibition (Campaign)
- Reward: 500 SP
- Play 10 matches in the LALIGA TOTS Exhibition.
- Expires: May 22
Silver TOTS HM Trio
- Reward: 100 SP
- Play 2 matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode while having min. 1 player from LALIGA in your starting 11.
- Expires: May 22
Seasonal Objective (Seasonal)
- Group Reward: 2,500 SP
- Play 5 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.
- Play 10 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.
- Play 15 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.
- Play 20 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.
- Play 25 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.
- Expires: June 4
Daily Objectives (Seasonal)
- Group Reward: 225 SP
- Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode and earn SP!
- Score 2 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode.
- Expires: Daily
Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit
- Group Reward: 500 SP
- Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit equipped.
- Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit equipped.
- Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit equipped.
- Expires: June 4
Completing Stage 1 also unlocks the Stage 2 Kit, which has similar SP tied to completing Objectives.
Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit
- Group Reward: 500 SP
- Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit equipped.
- Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit equipped.
- Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit equipped.
- Expires: June 4
Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit
- Group Reward: 1,000 SP
- Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit equipped.
- Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit equipped.
- Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit equipped.
- Expires: June 4
Season 7 Weekly Play 4 (Seasonal)
- Group Reward: 1,050 SP
- Play 5 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.
- Play 5 matches in Rivals.
- Play 5 matches in Champions.
- Play 5 Ultimate Team Rush matches.
- Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team Live Event.
- Expires: May 22
Silver TOTS HM Sarah Schupansky
- Reward: 100 SP
- Play 2 matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode while having Min. 1 player from the USA in your starting 11.
- Expires: May 22
Weekly Objectives (Seasonal)
- Group Reward: 2,000 SP
- List 10 Player Items on the Transfer Market.
- Buy 10 Player Items on the Transfer Market.
- Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).
- Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events).
- Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode using a Dutch player.
- Expires: May 22
Those were all the Ultimate Team Objectives. There are similar dailies and weeklies for the Clubs and Careers modes, which are often rotated weekly.
Currently, all available ones from non-UT modes reward over 7,000 SP Objective. The task ranges from scoring goals to completing the Manager Live Challenge to winning cups, completing 40 match objectives, and along those lines.
Generally, Ultimate Team ones should be enough, but if you want to progress faster, you must do the Clubs and Career ones too.
All the listed Objectives may expire when you check the article. They should be rotated with new ones, so just scroll through the similar sections to find the latest tasks.
A new batch of Daily and Weekly Objectives always arrives as the old ones leave.
That's everything about leveling up in Season 7 of FC 26.
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