Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 7 XP Guide

FC 26 Season 7 XP Guide Key Update: New batch Objectives were added recently with the final Team of the Season Squad.

New batch Objectives were added recently with the final Team of the Season Squad. Status: Active

Active Last Verified: May 20, 2026.

May 20, 2026. Quick Answer: Weekly and Racing Towards Victory Evolving Kit chains provide over 5,000 Season Points. While Ultimate Team objectives provide plenty elsewhere too, players falling behind should look to Clubs and Career mode, which currently offer over 7,000 combined SP for tasks like scoring goals, winning cups, and completing manager challenges.

If you've been active and ticking off all the Objectives that come along, you should already be walking past level 30 of Season 7 in FC 26. Even if you've just tuned in and are racing against the clock, you can still complete it.

The final card reward might not be too tempting. But the packs in the reward track could be your final shot at getting Kylian Mbappé or Claudia Pina from La Liga and Liga F squads and more when Ultimate TOTS goes live later next week.

All that said, here's how to level up on Season 7 fast.

Fastest Way To Get SP In FC 26 Season 7

Credit: EA Sports

Unlike regular battle pass XP in other games, Season Points in FC 26 can only be obtained by completing Objectives.

There is a limited amount of SP available at a single time to deliberately pace your progression and not have you knock off all 30 levels in the first week.

You have to complete SP-providing Objectives to level up.

Here are the Ultimate Team Objectives during the final two weeks of the Team of the Season campaign and the amount of SP they provide:

Sterling Spotlight Cup (Live Events)

Reward: 500 SP Play 10 matches in the Sterling Spotlight Cup.

500 SP Expires: May 29

TOTS HM Elena Julve (Campaign)

Reward: 200 SP Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 player from Spain in your starting 11.

200 SP Expires: May 25

TOTS HM Hjulmand (Campaign)

Reward: 200 SP Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having min. 1 player from Denmark in your starting 11. Expires: May 22

200 SP

TOTS: Champions Objective (Campaign)

Reward: 250 SP Win 2 matches in Champions while having Min. 3 LALIGA players in your starting 11.

250 SP Expires: May 20

Adapt Your Tactics (Campaign)

Reward: 300 SP Play 5 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using 4-4-2.

300 SP Expires: May 22

LALIGA TOTS Exhibition (Campaign)

Reward: 500 SP Play 10 matches in the LALIGA TOTS Exhibition.

500 SP Expires: May 22

Silver TOTS HM Trio

Reward: 100 SP Play 2 matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode while having min. 1 player from LALIGA in your starting 11.

100 SP Expires: May 22

Credit: EA Sports

Seasonal Objective (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 2,500 SP Play 5 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 15 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 20 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events. Play 25 matches in Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, Champions or Live Events.

2,500 SP Expires: June 4

Daily Objectives (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 225 SP Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode and earn SP! Score 2 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode.

225 SP Expires: Daily

Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit

Group Reward: 500 SP Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit equipped. Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit equipped. Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 1 Kit equipped.

500 SP Expires: June 4

Completing Stage 1 also unlocks the Stage 2 Kit, which has similar SP tied to completing Objectives.

Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit

Group Reward: 500 SP Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit equipped. Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit equipped. Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 2 Kit equipped.

500 SP Expires: June 4

Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit

Group Reward: 1,000 SP Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit equipped. Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit equipped. Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having the Racing Towards Victory Evolving - Stage 3 Kit equipped.

1,000 SP Expires: June 4

Season 7 Weekly Play 4 (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 1,050 SP Play 5 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty. Play 5 matches in Rivals. Play 5 matches in Champions. Play 5 Ultimate Team Rush matches. Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team Live Event.

1,050 SP Expires: May 22

Silver TOTS HM Sarah Schupansky

Reward: 100 SP Play 2 matches in any Ultimate Team Game mode while having Min. 1 player from the USA in your starting 11.

100 SP Expires: May 22

Weekly Objectives (Seasonal)

Group Reward: 2,000 SP List 10 Player Items on the Transfer Market. Buy 10 Player Items on the Transfer Market. Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode using a Dutch player.

2,000 SP Expires: May 22

Those were all the Ultimate Team Objectives. There are similar dailies and weeklies for the Clubs and Careers modes, which are often rotated weekly.

Currently, all available ones from non-UT modes reward over 7,000 SP Objective. The task ranges from scoring goals to completing the Manager Live Challenge to winning cups, completing 40 match objectives, and along those lines.

Generally, Ultimate Team ones should be enough, but if you want to progress faster, you must do the Clubs and Career ones too.

All the listed Objectives may expire when you check the article. They should be rotated with new ones, so just scroll through the similar sections to find the latest tasks.

A new batch of Daily and Weekly Objectives always arrives as the old ones leave.

That's everything about leveling up in Season 7 of FC 26.