Primary Subject: FC 26 Season 7 Premium Pass Review

FC 26 Season 7 Premium Pass Review Key Update: The Season 7 pass is themed around the 2010 World Cup, featuring Spanish legends and exclusive Evolutions.

The Season 7 pass is themed around the 2010 World Cup, featuring Spanish legends and exclusive Evolutions. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: April 26, 2026.

April 26, 2026. Quick Answer: The Premium Pass is worth buying only if you can grind to Level 30 quickly. While cards like Level 30 Andrés Iniesta are elite, the rapid power creep of the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo means these rewards lose their competitive edge quickly if you're slow with your grind.

We're now well into the Team of the Season campaign in FC 26. This means the power curve has moved up significantly. 3 PS+ are now common, and pretty much every random player card will be rated 90 or above.

Premium players from the Season 7 reward track are on par with the power curve currently. However, the problem has always been that the final reward cards are left behind by the time you unlock them.

Evolutions were the only things that'd make you reconsider the Premium Pass. But there are very few in the premium track for Season 7. Keeping all that in mind, here's whether buying the Premium Pass is worth it.

Is the FC 26 Season 7 Premium Pass Worth Buying?

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

If you're an active player who can get to the final level quickly, the Season 7: South Africa '10 Premium Pass is worth considering. Otherwise, we don't think you should stress over it.

The Attacker Round Out Evolution is pretty good and is perhaps a big reason to buy the pass early, as it is in level 1, but everything else is so-so.

Andrés Iniesta's card is great and would have sold for more if it were released outside of the pass. But depending on how long it takes you to get to the final level, the card may feel less special.

Some Team of the Season cards already have 4 PS+. For players who take their sweet time, you'll at best get 1 or 2 weeks of top performance with Iniesta before the market is flooded with similar power-level cards in the upcoming promos.

That, combined with the fact that the free track in itself is good to carry through the season, thanks to the WTSS Evolution chain, makes the premium pass less tempting.

The reward track is stacked with packs, which can be useful during TOTS. So, if you can complete it early, there is a decent value on offer. You won't miss out on anything unmissable if you choose to sit it out, however.

All FC 26 Season 7: South Africa '10 Pass Reward

Credit: EA Sports

If you decide to buy the Season 7 Premium Pass for 500,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points, you'll get the following rewards in FC 26:

Below are the rewards in the premium FC 26 Season 7 track. All packs are tradable.

Level 1: 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Attacker Round Out Evolution

85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack, Attacker Round Out Evolution Level 2: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 3: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 4: Ernest Nuamah World Tour, Abdul Mumin World Tour

Ernest Nuamah World Tour, Abdul Mumin World Tour Level 5: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: 82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 7: Justin Kluivert World Tour, Clara Serrajordi TOTS Breakthrough

Justin Kluivert World Tour, Clara Serrajordi TOTS Breakthrough Level 8: 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 60,000 Coins Level 10: 85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 11: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 12: Iago Aspas World Tour, Dani Ceballos World Tour

Iago Aspas World Tour, Dani Ceballos World Tour Level 13: 1 of 3 87+ Rare Gold Player Pick

1 of 3 87+ Rare Gold Player Pick Level 14: 1 of 5 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 5 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 15: 1 of 3 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 3 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 16: 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 17: 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 18: 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19: 1 of 5 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick

1 of 5 88+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 20: 3,000 SP

3,000 SP Level 21: Joshua Zirkzee World Tour

Joshua Zirkzee World Tour Level 22: 87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: 88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 24: 80+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x50 Rare Gold Players Pack, 85+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 25: Iker Casillas FoF Captains ICON

Iker Casillas FoF Captains ICON Level 26: 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 27: 1 of 5 TOTS Player Pick

1 of 5 TOTS Player Pick Level 28: Bruiser+ Evolution

Bruiser+ Evolution Level 29: 88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

88+ x6 Rare Gold Players Pack, 87+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Iniesta FoF Captains ICON, 90+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

That's everything you need to know about the Season 7 Premium Pass and whether it's worth buying.