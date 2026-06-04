Primary Subject: FC 26 Path to Glory

FC 26 Path to Glory Key Update: Leaks have revealed all the SBC and Objective players that'll be part of the promo.

Leaks have revealed all the SBC and Objective players that'll be part of the promo. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: June 4, 2026

June 4, 2026 Quick Answer: Path to Glory cards are live items that evolve as teams progress through international tournaments. The leaked lineup of SBC and Objective players includes Paquetá, Ødegaard, and Gakpo.

Path to Glory is the next live campaign in FC 26, scheduled to start on June 5. It's a two-week promo bringing in multiple squads from players who'll be eyeing to bring home the biggest prize in all of sports.

The winners will also have their cards upgraded to 99 overall with five PS+, and we already know all the players part of the main promo squad.

Below are the ones leaked to be released as an SBC or Objective during Team 1 of Path to Glory.

All FC 26 Path to Glory SBC & Objective Players

According to leaks, here are all the players that'll be released either as SBCs or as Objective rewards during Team 1 of Path to Glory promo:

Lucas Paquetá

Ferran Torres

Cody Gakpo

Patrik Schick

Chris Richards

Tim Ream

Martin Ødegaard

Noussair Mazraoui

Cyle Larin

Amad Diallo

Ermedin Demirović

Mateo Chávez

Omar Alderete

Alexis Vega

Teboho Mokoena

Elijah Just

Jens Castrop

Those are all the SBC and Objective players that'll join Ultimate Team this coming week. More cards may be released during the campaign. Keep in mind, all of these are based on leaks. While they've been spot on, finer details can change upon release.

It's confirmed that all these cards are eligible for upgrades based on how the upcoming World Cup pans out. The upgrade path is pretty simple: the further the team advances, the more boosts and PS the player's card will receive.

All of the players listed above should arrive before June 12, 2026. After which another promo squad will go live alongside a similar batch of SBC and Objective cards.

Greats of the Game, Glory Hunters, Phenoms, and Summer Stars are the confirmed lineup of promos coming soon. After all that, it will be time for FUTTIES before the game bids it farewell.

Of course, we will keep you updated as all these campaigns progress with leaks and official details.