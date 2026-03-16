Primary Subject: FC 26 Old School Midfielder Evolution

FC 26 Old School Midfielder Evolution Key Update: A free CDM-focused Evolution that provides Press Proven+ and Intercept+.

A free CDM-focused Evolution that provides Press Proven+ and Intercept+. Status: Live (start by March 23)

Live (start by March 23) Last Verified: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Quick Answer: While Press Proven+ might not be the highest-priority PS on a CDM, the Evolution provides other stat increases worth checking. Top picks include Hina Sugita, Billy Gilmour, and Patrick Vieira.

Old School Midfielder is a CDM Evolution in FC 26. It's free and provides a good boost to stats that the position generally lacks. Intercept+ is the most desired PS+ for the role, so that alone makes the upgrade worth checking out.

Unfortunately, to get the Intercept+, you'll have to live with the Press Proven+. It's a solid PS, but it's better as a base than PS+. That means you need to be very selective in choosing the right candidates.

Continue reading to know the best candidates for Old School Midfielder Evolution.

Best Players for Old School Midfielder Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout FC 26 players for the Old School Midfielder Evolution are:

Hina Sugita (World Tour)

(World Tour) Billy Gilmour (FC Pro)

(FC Pro) Patrick Vieira (Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby)

(Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby) Georginio Wijnaldum (FC Pro)

(FC Pro) Khéphren Thuram (Winter Wildcards)

As we said before, Press Proven+ might not be the ideal PS+ to have on a CDM. Other combinations, like Intercept+ with passing ones like Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+, and Incisive Pass+, as well as defensive ones like Anticipate, Jockey, or even Quick Step, will be preferred for endgame defensive midfielders.

It's not without advantages, of course. Press Proven+ makes you resilient to the constant pressure from the opposing team, especially useful if they're playing a high line. With the PS+, you can shield the ball more effectively, and because the area where CDM operates can get crowded, it is certainly nice to have.

However, unless you prefer to dribble a lot and hold onto the ball, having a PS+ combo that helps you on defense and quick transitions is better. That means it is best to pick players who already have 2 PS+ for the Evolution.

The power curve has moved a notch with Season 6 having Evolutions that provide 3 PS+. Near the end of the season, upgrades like these will be regular, and the restrictions on 2 PS+ players will be lifted on other ones, too.

With 3 PS+, it might not be a bad idea to have Press Proven+ if you can get a passing one and Intercept+ to make a good trio. But if you care about absolute meta, there are better combinations.

Keep in mind, Old School Midfielder is best done with a chain in mind. The final overall rating will be 88, so pick high-potential cards that you see yourself investing in the long run.

Old School Midfielder Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Old School Midfielder Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CDM

Upgrades

Overall: +6 (88)

+6 (88) Defending: +5 (82)

+5 (82) Physical: +5 (84)

+5 (84) Acceleration: +6 (88)

+6 (88) Agility: +10 (88)

+10 (88) Balance: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Ball Control: +15 (92)

+15 (92) Crossing: +5 (88)

+5 (88) Curve: +5 (88)

+5 (88) Dribbling: +15 (90)

+15 (90) Long Passing: +6 (93)

+6 (93) Reactions: +10 (90)

+10 (90) Short Passing: +6 (93)

+6 (93) Free Kick: +5 (90)

+5 (90) Sprint Speed: +6 (87)

+6 (87) Vision: +6 (93)

+6 (93) Composure: +10 (92)

+10 (92) Weak Foot: +4

+4 Skills: +3 (4)

+3 (4) PlayStyles+: Press Proven, Intercept (2)

Press Proven, Intercept (2) PlayStyles: Press Proven, First Touch, Tiki Taka, Long Ball Pass (8)

Press Proven, First Touch, Tiki Taka, Long Ball Pass (8) Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++

That's everything you need to know about the Old School Midfielder in FC 26.

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