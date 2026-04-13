Primary Subject: FC 26 Il Capitano Evolution

FC 26 Il Capitano Evolution Key Update: A 125k Center Back Evolution that pushes players to a 91 OVR while granting the elite Anticipate+ and Intercept+ meta combination.

A 125k Center Back Evolution that pushes players to a 91 OVR while granting the elite Anticipate+ and Intercept+ meta combination. Status: Live (start by April 20)

Live (start by April 20) Last Verified: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Quick Answer: Il Capitano provides a staggering +30 boosts to Defensive Awareness, Reactions, and Tackling, alongside the most sought-after defensive PlayStyle in the game. Top choices include van de Ven, Maldini, and Córdoba.

Il Capitano is a CB-focused Evolution in FC 26, providing all the stats and PlayStyles you'd need on a proper defender. It might be a bit restrictive or provide just a marginal boost to your existing chain, but some of the cards see a great improvement in numbers.

While all the upgrades you get make it worth considering, we're heading into one of the biggest promos that'll likely have equal or even bigger upgrades.

Continue reading to know our verdict on whether Il Capitano Evolution is worth doing, as well as the best players to use.

Best Players for Il Capitano Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports Add some base PS to Micky van de Ven with other Evolutions first.

The seven most standout players for Il Capitano Evolution are:

Micky van de Ven (Gold)

(Gold) Paolo Maldini (Trophy Titans Baby ICON)

(Trophy Titans Baby ICON) Iván Córdoba (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Andrea Barzagli (Trophy Titans Baby ICON)

(Trophy Titans Baby ICON) Jaap Stam (Winter Wildcards Hero)

(Winter Wildcards Hero) Dante (FUT Birthday)

(FUT Birthday) Dan-Axel Zagadou (Winter Wildcards)

An upgrade as big as this brings pretty much everyone to similar stats. You just have to care about the PlayStyles and make sure they have all the important ones for the position.

No matter who you pick, just make sure they're tall and physical. A suitable build CB will protect against corners or odd crosses, take big strides with lengthy acceleration to catch attackers on the counter, and muscle opposition out of possession through a shoulder barge and Bruiser combo.

All our picks tick the box and have the ideal body type for a center back. For low-rated cards like Micky van de Ven, it is best to chain with other upgrades first before applying finishing touches with Il Capitano Evolution.

Is Il Capitano Evolution Worth Doing In FC 26?

While the upgrades provided by Il Capitano Evolution are good, we recommend waiting until the final few days. The Team of the Season campaign is approaching, so there is a high chance we may get a better upgrade soon.

Il Capitano Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Il Capitano in FC 26.

Requirements

Overall: Max 89

Max 89 Pace: Max 90

Max 90 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 2

Max 2 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Position: CB

CB Not Position: CM

Upgrades

Overall: +30 (91)

+30 (91) Acceleration: +30 (87)

+30 (87) Aggression: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Agility: +30 (73)

+30 (73) Balance: +30 (80)

+30 (80) Ball Control: +30 (75)

+30 (75) Dribbling: +30 (75)

+30 (75) Heading Acc.: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Interceptions: +30 (93)

+30 (93) Jumping: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Long Passing: +30 (85)

+30 (85) Def. Aware: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Reactions: +30 (95)

+30 (95) Short Passing: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Slide Tackle: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Sprint Speed: +30 (88)

+30 (88) Stand Tackle: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Stamina: +30 (90)

+30 (90) Strength: +30 (92)

+30 (92) Vision: +30 (70)

+30 (70) Composure: +30 (91)

+30 (91) PlayStyles+: Intercept, Anticipate (2)

Intercept, Anticipate (2) PlayStyles: Pinged Pass, Jockey, Quick Step (8)

Pinged Pass, Jockey, Quick Step (8) Roles: Defender++, Stopper++, Wide Back++

That's everything about the Il Capitano Evolution in FC 26.

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