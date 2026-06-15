Primary Subject: EA Sports FC 26 (2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament Mode)

EA Sports FC 26 (2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament Mode) Key Update: Virtual simulations using the EA Sports FC engine project tight, competitive matches for international powerhouses Spain, Belgium, and Uruguay on Day 5 of the tournament.

Virtual simulations using the EA Sports FC engine project tight, competitive matches for international powerhouses Spain, Belgium, and Uruguay on Day 5 of the tournament. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: The EA FC 26 simulation predicts a 2-1 win for Spain, a 3-1 win for Belgium, a 2-1 victory for Uruguay, and a 0-1 victory for New Zealand.

Day 5 of the FIFA 2026 World Cup is here, featuring some very interesting football matches. Tournament favorites Spain enter the action, while Belgium and Uruguay look to prove they are more than just potential dark horses.

We used EA FC 26 to simulate these games and see which teams the biggest football game in the market thinks will come out on top today.

Without further ado, let's see what the EA FC 26 simulation results look like.

Spain 2 - 1 Cape Verde

Credit: EA Sports

According to the FC 26 simulation, Spain will edge past Cape Verde with a 2-1 victory, in a very close game.

The Spanish were trailing at the 22-minute mark after a sublime goal from Monteiro.

However, the current European Champions and Nations League finalists managed to tie the game before halftime, with Oyarzabal etching his name on the scoring sheet at the 33-minute mark.

The second half was very even, with both teams splitting the possession and goal attempts. Spain would end up securing the three points thanks to a goal from their superstar player, Lamine Yamal, at the 8o minute mark.

In real life, this game should be much more one-sided, as I expect Spain to control the game, almost from start to finish.

A straightforward 2-0 win is my prediction for this match, which will likely be the most one-sided of the day.

Belgium 3 - 1 Egypt

The FC 26 simulation was pretty clear when it came to Belgium vs Egypt; the Red Devils will dominate the game and secure the 3 points without problems.

Belgium got up to an early lead, with De Ketelaere scoring in the 11th minute. Egypt answered back in the 35th minute, with Abdelkarim tying the game 1-1.

From then on, it was all Belgium. Tielemans put the Red Devils ahead once again at the 63rd-minute mark, and Trossard sealed the victory with a goal in the 78th minute.

I think the actual game will be much closer, as while Belgium has more individual quality, Egypt is a very well-organized team, with players such as Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush who can be difference-makers in the final third.

I still have the Red Devils taking the three points in a 2-1 win, but in a much closer game.

Iran 0 - 1 New Zealand

Credit: EA Sports

In the FC 26 simulation, New Zealand came out on top in their match versus Iran, in a very close contest.

Randall's early goal, at the 5-minute mark, secured the three points for the All Whites.

Stat-wise, the game was incredibly balanced, with both teams splitting the possession and shots on target.

I expect that to be the case in the actual match, as these are two equally matched teams. However, I think Iran will come out on top, with a lone goal from Taremi.

Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Uruguay

In this match, the FC 26 simulation has Uruguay topping Saudi Arabia 2-1, in a game where the South American side dominates.

Uruguay gets ahead at the end of the first half, with a goal by Flamengo's Arrascaeta at the 40th-minute mark.

Darwin Nunez increases La Celeste's lead to two goals at the 69th-minute mark.

Uruguay was in firm control of the game, but Saudi Arabia managed to reduce the lead with a goal by Alkhaibari at the 83 minute mark, and on their second shot of the game.

I think this is the closest game of today's lineup. Saudi Arabia are well organized, and as they proved in previous editions, they can upset good teams.

Uruguay, while being the heavy favorites, haven't exactly displayed amazing football as of late, and there are some controversies surrounding the team.

I think this game will end in a 1-1 draw, but there is a serious upset alert here, so don't be shocked if Saudi Arabia ends up with the win.