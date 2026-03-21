Primary Subject: FC 26 FOF: Answer the Call Crafting Upgrade

FC 26 FOF: Answer the Call Crafting Upgrade Key Update: Menu Grind is returning for the Festival of Football promo, as Crafting Upgrade SBC has gone live.

Menu Grind is returning for the Festival of Football promo, as Crafting Upgrade SBC has gone live. Status: Live

Live Last Verified: March 20, 2026

March 20, 2026 Quick Answer: Submit 6 gold players (1 rare) into the Crafting SBC to trigger milestone rewards that provide decent packs and build you fodder for high-tier SBCs and Upgrades.

Festival of Football: Answer the Call is bringing back the menu grind as both FC 26 and the world of football enter the run-up to the sport's most prestigious competition.

The campaign coincides with the upcoming international break; it's a live promo where players get upgrades if they're part of the World Cup squad for their nation. Yes, that means it's worth grinding for top players like Jude Bellingham, who will no doubt get called, barring any injury.

No matter the promo, Crafting Upgrade is one of the first things you do in the menu grind. Below are all the rewards you can get for completing it, as well as how to correctly grind them.

FOF: Answer the Call Crafting Upgrade Objective Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

The reason you should do crafting upgrades is that there are Objectives tied to them. You'll get plenty of packs for completion milestones, with a final 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack for doing the SBC 100 times.

Here are all the pack rewards and how many times you have to do the Crafting Upgrade SBC to unlock them:

Complete 10 times: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 15 times: 81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 20 times: 81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 25 times: 82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 30 times: 82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

82+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 35 times: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 40 times: 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 45 times: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 50 times: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 60 times: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 70 times: 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 80 times: 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 90 times: 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 95 times: 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 100 times: 85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack FINAL REWARD: 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

How to Complete FOF: Answer the Call Crafting SBC Fast

Credit: EA Sports

To complete the FOF: Answer the Call Crafting Upgrade, you simply have to submit 6 golds, with 1 of them being rare. It's best to dump all your commons and only one low-rated rare into the upgrade.

You may have a big stockpile of rare cards, and in that case, you can just load in low-rated rares and not bother about saving at this point in the game cycle. But they may be valuable later, as we get more upgrades that require them, if the menu grind is decent for the promo.

You won't need to buy any cards from the Transfer Market to complete this SBC. Simply do the daily Bronze, Silver, and Gold upgrades, and you can get rolling. We may get some provisional or low-overall SBC Upgrades that you can later use to recycle with the Crafting Upgrade.

For every menu grind, you start with dailies, then use league cards on league upgrades, non-leagues on Crafting Upgrades, and then work your way up to 82, 83, and similar-rated SBC Upgrades. If you ever run out of low-rated fodders, do the Provisions Upgrade.

We do not know how big the menu grind will be, but the general pattern remains the same. Use any players rated below 82 for Crafting Upgrades and keep the rest for other SBCs.

There is no need to rush. The Objective will remain for the next few promos, likely leaving as the Team of the Season kicks off, which will also bring in an extensive menu grind.

That's everything about the FOF: Answer the Call Crafting Objective.

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